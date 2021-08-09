Best chore reward chart for kids

If you’d like your child to focus on self-care or to minimize screen time, you may wish to customize certain duties on your chore reward chart to reflect these unique goals.

Chore reward charts

As kids grow, they take on new responsibilities both around the home and in their lives. If you’re looking for an easy way to help your child track their duties and work toward goals, try a chore reward chart.

A list of chores can be boring and unappealing. A vibrant, interactive chore reward chart, on the other hand, is far more engaging. Kids get to be hands-on with their progress, whether it’s drawing hash marks or moving magnets to reflect completed tasks.

If you’re wondering which chore reward chart is best for your kids, our buying guide shares an overview of popular types of charts to help you find the right one. Our favorite, the Neatlings Chore System, is a fun card system that can chart responsibilities and progress for up to three kids at a time.

What to know before you buy a chore reward chart

Points system

Chore reward charts are designed around point systems, which are easily tracked by magnets, stickers, or boxes that can be checked off once a chore is completed. There are also charts that offer superlative or cumulative rewards, in which kids’ special efforts for the week or month earn special recognition.

Popular types of charts

Dry-erase board charts are easy to customize, as they mostly consist of blank boxes. Pocket charts allow kids and parents to relocate cards into pockets once tasks are assigned or completed. Magnetic boards allow you to drag and drop pieces to indicate progress. There are also integrated charts that combine these designs, with magnetic dry-erase boards emerging as a popular choice.

What to look for in a quality chore reward chart

Calendar

Most chore reward charts are designed as weekly calendars. Other charts are arranged in a monthly format, and some geared toward younger school-aged children stick to just weekdays.

Space for names

Pay close attention to chore reward charts when it comes to the areas where names are written. If you see one space or no space at all for a name, chances are the chart is intended for use with a single child. Other charts allow for up to three names at a time, so if your family is larger than that, you may need more than one chore reward chart.

Duties

Chore reward charts often designate duties other than chores, such as personal hygiene tasks or homework responsibilities. If you’re working with your kid on their behavior, there are also charts that incorporate attitude and mood. Many charts allow you to customize the board or pieces to reflect specialized duties unique to your home, such as watering plants or raking leaves.

Goals

Many parents gravitate toward goal-driven chore reward charts. These charts have lines or boxes where kids can write out or indicate their goals, which can be accompanied by an anticipated date for completion or achievement. Not every chart offers this feature, as many simply represent tasks in one of two forms: completed or not completed.

How much you can expect to spend on a chore reward chart

Basic chore reward charts cost between $10 and $30, including dry-erase posters or simple magnetic boards. Mid-range charts that track more specialized responsibilities can cost up to $60. Well-made pocket card charts can run above $60, as they’re sometimes designed by educational companies or child development experts.

Chore reward chart FAQ

Where is the best place to display a chore reward chart?

A. Families place chore reward charts in high-traffic areas, such as the kitchen or in a child’s bedroom. It’s also recommended to display the chart at a reachable height for your kid, so they’re able to record their progress or move pieces comfortably.

Do chore reward charts come with the rewards?

A. With the exception of tokens, cards, or certificates, charts rarely come with tangible rewards. Rather, parents are encouraged to determine their own rewards. Some parents allow children to accrue points that can be traded in for prizes, like a trip to the movies or ice cream shop.

What’s the best chore reward chart to buy?

Top chore reward chart

Neatlings’ Chore System

Our take: Card-and-pocket system that’s easy for parents and kids to use.

What we like: Combination of 34 self-care and 54 chore cards. Comes with tickets for the reward system.

What we dislike: Chart can be heavy, so reinforced wall mounting is required.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chore reward chart for the money

Roscoe Learning’s Responsibility Star Chart

Our take: Simple dry-erase chart with magnets is easy to customize and update.

What we like: Can be used for 3 kids. Durable board holds up to years of use.

What we dislike: Magnets may slide off board if you bump into it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug’s Magnetic Responsibility and Chore Chart

Our take: Well-made board with bright colors and quality magnetic pieces.

What we like: Magnets cover chores, behavior, and academic goals. Bright colors and icons are easy to see.

What we dislike: Goal could be more prominent and intended for use by one child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

