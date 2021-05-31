16 best indoor toys for kids

If your children have an extensive collection of small toys, invest in kid-friendly storage containers, so toys are organized when not in use.

Indoor toys for kids

Are your children bored with playing indoors? Consider investing in a few indoor toys, games or activities to keep them entertained.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of indoor toys for kids. From toddler trampolines to playhouses to STEM toys, it’s safe to say you and your kids will be spoiled with options. In fact, with so many fun and engaging indoor toys, the most challenging part is narrowing your choices.

To point you in the right direction, we’re sharing this updated buying guide featuring 16 of the best indoor toys for bored kids.

Here’s what you need to consider before buying indoor toys

Age range

Toy manufacturers label the recommended age range for their toys. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this is for both safety and developmental reasons.

Safety: The Consumer Product Safety Commission upholds toy safety standards in the US. This includes labeling standards, which require toy manufacturers to indicate whether toys pose choking hazards or other safety risks.

Developmental: The developmental aspect of age labeling, as AAP states, is determined by third parties. The labeling is specifically for toys without small parts warnings. This information, unlike safety information, is not legally required, though many toy manufacturers include it.

Number of kids

For if you have more than one child in your household, you may wish to broaden your search for indoor toys that include options for multi-child play.

Like building kits or play centers, toys with multiple pieces invite kids to engage in side-by-side, associate or cooperative play. Other toys, like remote-control toys or some puzzles, may be better suited for individual play.

Space

It’s essential to consider how much space a toy requires for play. Certain toys, such as deluxe dollhouses or train sets, often need a few square feet of space so kids can move around them. Like small robotics kits, other toys may only require a small area on a table or floor.

Best indoor toys for kids

Wondering which indoor toys are best for bored kids? Here’s a list of new and classic toys worth considering:

Indoor toys for toddlers

Mega Bloks First Builders Big Build Bag

This classic Mega Bloks building set includes 80 brightly colored blocks. They’re the perfect shape and size for little hands to work on developmental skills, such as motor control and color recognition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cat Construction Power Track Friends Preschool Train Set

Appropriate for ages two and older, this motorized track set features a CAT Construction character engine, car carrier and dump truck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Indoor toys for active kids

Little Tikes Trampoline

Kids ages three to six love this trampoline, a three-foot jumping surface with a handlebar for stability. The trampoline has soft, rounded edges to keep little bouncers safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

UTEX 8-in-1 Pop-Up Play Tent

The deluxe UTEX play tunnel set is appreciated for its modular design and includes four tent houses and four tunnels. Each piece is rip-resistant material that holds up to rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Special Supplies 12 Stepping Stones

These balancing stones, popular as developmental toys, come in different heights and sizes. They invite kids to jump, stretch or climb for full-body exercise while staying active and developing their balance skills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Indoor STEM toys

Ravensburger Gravitrax Starter Marble Run

With over six million units sold, it’s no surprise this construction kit is a kid and parent favorite. The set includes 122 pieces and nine-track instructions to build exciting marble runs that teach gravity-based concepts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

OSMO Little Genius Start Kit for Fire Tablet

Turn a Fire Tablet into an interactive learning station with this OSMO kit. It teaches pre-reading concepts through fun, hands-on games using over 50 kid-safe pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Indoor creative toys

Jasonwell Aqua Magic Doodle Mat

The possibilities are endless with this bestselling water doodle mat. At 40 inches by 32 inches, there’s ample room to draw, trace, color or write, either on their own or with others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Step2 Fun with Friends Kitchen

The Step2 Fun with Friends Kitchen play center features true-to-life detail with lights, sounds and “working” appliances. It comes with a 24-piece accessory set that includes dishes, cookware and utensils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe

This enchanting dress-up set features popular outfits worn by Disney Princesses. In addition to dresses, the 21-piece collection includes jewelry, stickers, tiaras and a cardboard storage chest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Indoor tech toys

VTech KidiZoom Camera Pix

Popular as a digital camera for new photographers, the VTech KidiZoom earns praise for stoking creativity in budding photographers and creatives. The camera has four creative apps and more than 35 fun photo effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Winning Fingers Flashing Cube Memory and Brain Game

This light-up cube has four brain-teasing games that require quick fingers and split decisions to win. Its small size makes it travel and car trip-friendly, too.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Threeking RC Robot Toy

This fun and friendly robot dances, sings and lights up at your command. It responds to 50 action commands controlled either with hand gestures or through the kid-friendly remote.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best indoor toy gifts for kids

Hot Wheels 50-Car Pack

Touted as a treasure chest of die-cast Hot Wheels, this 50-car set is excellent for play or collecting. Each pack comes with different vehicles, including anything from classic Corvettes to limited-edition food trucks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse

At nearly three feet tall and four feet wide, there’s plenty of room for Barbie and her friends to hang out in this deluxe dollhouse. It has a wheelchair-accessible elevator and comes with 70 accessories to fill all eight rooms.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Furbacca

A blast from the past in more than one way, Furbacca is a bubbly interactive buddy that hums Star Wars music and responds to tummy tickles. Kids can also use the Furbacca app to play intergalactic games with their fuzzy sidekick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews.

