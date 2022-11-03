Which flannel coat is best?

During autumn and winter, everyone pulls out their jackets and coats to account for the cooler weather. Flannel coats are a great way to dress down without appearing unprofessional or overly casual.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more comfortable item to wear than a nice flannel coat, especially when the weather gets a little chilly. Our top pick, Dickies Flannel Sherpa-Lined Chore Coat, is incredible warm and has several pockets to hold keys or other small items.

What to know before you buy a flannel coat

Flannel coats are super soft, warm and versatile. You can wear them to work during the day or out to dinner at night. Today’s flannel coats use many types of fabric, including synthetics, wool and cotton. But because there are so many different flannel coats to choose from, it’s important to consider a few things before buying a flannel jacket.

Zippers

Zippered flannel coats tend to look a little more modern and less traditional. They’re also more practical because you can zip them up around your neck for extra warmth on cold mornings.

Patterns

If you want a more traditional or casual look, checked pattern flannel coats are the best way to go. Solid colored flannel coats tend to look a bit more upscale and pair easily with more outfits.

Colors

While bold colors are fun, stick to classic colors if you want a flannel coat that won’t go out of style. Some of the most popular colors include brown, black, grey, green and red.

What to look for in a quality flannel coat

Comfort

Classic flannel coats used to be made from 100% cotton. This was an especially popular feature since cotton only gets softer over time and doesn’t hold on to odors. That being said, blended materials tend to give your coat more durability and warmth. You can find flannel coats in cotton/polyester blends and cotton/wool blends. Consider your climate and find a material that keeps you warm and comfortable.

Fit

It’s crucial to buy the right size, especially with a flannel coat. If you buy a flannel coat that’s too fitted, you won’t be able to layer with other clothing, or you may grow out of it. Try to find a flannel coat that is slightly larger than your regular jacket size to ensure you can wear it year after year. This will also allow you to wear your favorite sweater or sweatshirt underneath for extra warmth.

Classic look

A button-front flannel coat is the classic, outdoor look and it pairs well with sweaters underneath. This type of flannel jacket won’t go out of style, so you can wear your flannel coat for years to come.

How much you can expect to spend on a flannel coat

Flannel coats usually cost $20-70. More casual options are less expensive, and higher-end, heavy coats are more pricey. Keep in mind that you get what you pay for when it comes to comfort, warmth and style.

Flannel coat FAQ

Can you put flannel coats in the dryer?

A. Since flannel coats are usually made of wool or cotton, you should be extra careful if you put your coat in the dryer. Dryers usually use hot air, which could cause the material to shrink. So unless your flannel coat notes it has pre-shrunk material, you should not dry it in the dryer. Air drying your flannel coat is usually the best way to go.

Can you iron flannel?

A. If you’re not sure if you can safely iron your flannel coat, check the label of your coat. If there are any wrinkles, make sure to find the right setting on your iron for the material, whether it is wool, cotton or something else. Using the right setting on your iron will help your flannel coat look smooth without causing any damage.

What’s the best flannel coat to buy?

Top flannel coat

Dickies Flannel Sherpa-Lined Chore Coat

What you need to know: This flannel coat is stylish, comfortable and well made. It’s warm, making it the perfect coat for the winter season.

What you’ll love: This coat is an excellent option for outdoor work since the soft Sherpa lining keeps you warm. The durable material repels moisture, so you’ll stay dry. It also features plenty of pockets, snap-front closures and a zipper.

What you should consider: It tends to run a little bit, so it can be difficult to find the right size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel coat for the money

ThCreasa Sherpa Fleece-Lined Flannel Jacket

What you need to know: This affordable, midweight flannel coat is a great casual option for chilly days.

What you’ll love: It’s a budget-friendly flannel jacket that is soft and comfortable inside and out. It has a Sherpa fleece lining that offers extra warmth, and it holds up even after a few washes.

What you should consider: This flannel coat doesn’t include any side pockets. It also runs a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shirt Shacket

What you need to know: This stylish flannel coat, or “shacket,” is just warm enough for brisk autumn weather.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight, durable and trendy. This coat is truly one of the best options for mild-fall weather. If the temperatures drop a bit more, you could layer with another coat. This fashionable jacket also features a vintage design.

What you should consider: Some people feel this coat is a little large and boxy, and the material can be itchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

