Getting a Tile is great for that person who can’t keep track of their essentials such as wallet and keys.

You’re making a list and checking it twice but realizing that it’s mighty long and expensive. Paying the holiday bill can take several months for some, and interest is accrued in the process.

Avoid stressing about your credit card bill in the new year by choosing gifts that fit within your budget. Start browsing now, and avoid the panic of last-minute shopping, which often ends in overspending.

A smaller price tag doesn’t mean you care any less. There are plenty of less expensive items to choose from for the people who’ve made your “nice” list. From beauty products to clever gadgets, you’ll feel great about gifting these top-notch holiday finds.

The best gifts for under $50

Tile Pro High Performance Bluetooth Tracker

The Tile Pro item finder is the ideal gift for the traveler on your list. The tiny square device is easy to slip into a suitcase or bag and syncs with a companion smartphone app via Bluetooth. The Tile accessory is an equally great stocking stuffer for the forgetful person who is always searching for their keys or wallet, as they can use the app to ping lost items and follow the sound to be reunited.

Sold by Amazon

UDI 6 Axis Headless RC Quadcopter w/ HD Camera

The UDI RC Drone is a budget-friendly alternative to higher-priced models but offers just as much fun in return for its affordable price tag. This toy for grownups is suitable for beginners and features excellent battery life as well as multi-channel functions. Play with it right out of the box on Christmas morning.

Sold by Amazon

Antoni in the Kitchen

For the person in your life who has devoured every episode of Netflix’s Queer Eye, now it’s time for them to chow down on the delicious recipes in Antony Porowski’s cookbook. The show’s cooking expert pulls inspiration from a variety of cuisines, including his own Polish heritage, and the book features beautiful high-quality photographs.

Sold by Amazon

Highwave AutoDogMug Portable Dog Water Bottle And Bowl

This water bottle and bowl are perfect for the dog-lover on your list. The portable set is ideal for adventures such as hikes, runs and long road trips with their furry best friend. The smartly designed hydration duo prevents water waste, so their pup remains hydrated throughout any journey.

Sold by Amazon

Ballpark: Baseball in the American City

Ballpark is authored by award-winning architecture critic Paul Goldberger and is a unique gift for the baseball nerd, book lover or American history aficionado. The grand slam coffee table book is filled with gorgeous illustrations and is a fascinating study of America’s favorite pastime.

Sold by Amazon

BrÃ¼Mate Hopsulator BOTT’L Bottle Cooler

An impressive koozie with powerful insulating properties, the Hopsulator fits 12-ounce bottles and features a triple-layer design that keeps beverages cold and carbonated for hours. This makes a thoughtful gift for beer drinkers, especially those who enjoy their brews in the sun at tailgates or other outdoor events.

Sold by Amazon

Diptyque Mini Scented Candle BAIES

A scented candle is a no-brainer for any occasion, especially one with an almost universally appealing scent like this fresh and fruity option from Diptyque. It’s a candle with a clarifying, inviting fresh scent that would make a lovely gift for a family member or a significant other.

Sold by Amazon

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Shopping for someone who always seems to have a coffee mug in hand? Consider the Chemex pour-over coffeemaker, which has an 8-cup capacity and is as much a showpiece as it is a handy kitchen accessory. Let’s not forget that it brews an out-of-this-world cup of java.

Sold by Amazon

LeapFrog Scoop and Learn Ice Cream Cart

You’ll have as much fun with this interactive ice cream cart as your little giftee. The toy isn’t just for whipping up sweet treats, it’s designed to teach memory and sequencing skills and features a musical component all within its colorful and playful environment that will keep them entertained.

Sold by Amazon

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand

What to buy the reader or cook on your list who already has everything? A cookbook stand holds up bulky recipe books so you don’t have to flip through and ruin pages with your ingredient-covered fingers. A stand is also useful for supporting bulky novels or scanning pages in the bathtub.

Sold by Amazon

Czech Games Codenames

Instead of buying individual family members separate gifts, purchase something for the whole unit, like the easy-to-learn Codenames game. No one is excluded from the seriously fun gameplay since all that’s required is two teams of any size. Codenames is also an excellent buy for your office Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange.

Sold by Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch

Still one of the best Nintendo games available, Mario Kart is a classic party game and the ideal racing competition that pits friends and family against one another in a friendly showdown. The Switch edition features new and returning courses and a variety of all-new characters.

Sold by Amazon

ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser

Give the gift of aromatherapy with this color-changing diffuser that features an extra-large water tank and multiple misting modes. A great bathroom, bedroom or office accessory, it’s an atmosphere-enhancing present fit for anyone who loves a fresh-smelling home.

Sold by Amazon

