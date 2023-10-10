Find great deals on your favorite beauty products now
The Prime Big Deal Days sale is officially here, and the selection of discounts on top products is better than ever. Talia Ergas, the beauty and personal care editor for BestReviews, has sourced her favorite beauty products, from mascara to facial cleansers and more, all available at a discount.
Talia’s covered the best of beauty for outlets like Travel + Leisure, Insider, Us Weekly, Bravo and more. Her favorite product right now is Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint, and she’s hoping to score a good deal on the Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set this Prime Day.
Last updated on October 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT.
Best drugstore and beauty essentials deals of the Amazon October sale
Drugstore beauty products are affordable cosmetics that you can find in your local drugstore, but they are also available on Amazon. In this category, you’ll also see essentials like makeup mirrors, makeup remover wipes and more.
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara 44% OFF
- NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette 46% OFF
- Feryes Travel Makeup Brush Holder 49% OFF
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen + Hydrating Serum with Broad Spectrum SPF 60+ 58% OFF
- REVLON Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick 53% OFF
- Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Cleansing Makeup Wipes with Pink Grapefruit 44%OFF
- Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights 46% OFF
- BeautifyBeauties Hair Spray Bottle 53% OFF
- DUAIA 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set 61% OFF
Best skin care deals
From cleansing to moisturizing, skin care products are essential for providing the perfect canvas for your makeup. You’ll find must-have products by trusted brands when you shop for skin care deals.
- NuFace Trinity Starter Kit 30% OFF
- VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum 50% OFF + 5% OFF COUPON
- Trilastin Maternity Stretch Mark Cream 30% OFF
- LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm 30% OFF
- KNOW Beauty Artic Gold Vitamin C Mask 30% OFF
- LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask 30% OFF
- innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Face Cleanser 30% OFF
- UMICKOO Facial Cleansing Brush 60% OFF
Best cosmetics beauty deals
Fall is the perfect time to introduce some bolder colors to makeup routine. Right now, you can score great deals on everything from foundation to eyeshadow palettes.
- Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade 30% OFF
- FOCALLURE 2-Piece Cream Eyeshadow Stick 62% OFF
- Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup Proof Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner 25% OFF
- Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer 32% OFF
- Laura Geller New York The Delectables Earthy Essentials Baked Eyeshadow Palette 28% OFF
- IT Cosmetics Celebration Powder Foundation 35% OFF
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit 40% OFF
- Laura Geller New York Quench-n-Tint Hydrating Foundation in Medium/Deep 66% OFF
Best nail beauty deals
Some of the best beauty deals during the October Amazon Prime sale are at your fingertips. That’s because products for creating beautiful manicures at home are on sale. You’ll find treatments, polishes, nail tools and more at prices that are too good to miss.
- CND Solar Oil & RescueRXX Nail and Cuticle Oil Pen 30% OFF
- SunUV UV LED Nail Lamp 15% OFF
- Beetles Nail Art Brushes Set 65% OFF
- Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover 33% OFF
- Beetles 2-Piece No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set 46% OFF
- Hawatour Nail Clippers Set 38% OFF
- Beetles Fall Gel Nail Polish Set 31% OFF
- Beetles Gel Nail Easy Nail Extension Set 72% OFF
Best hair care and styling deals
No beauty routine is complete without products to make your hair look its best. When we searched for hair care products, we found everything you need to nourish, clean and style your tresses. Grab these essentials, and you’ll save big during the fall Amazon Prime sale.
- Samnyte Hair Wax Stick 48% OFF
- Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo 28% OFF
- IGK Pick Me Up Maximum Lift Root Boost Spray 25% OFF
- R+Co Waterfall Moisture and Shine Lotion 25% OFF
- Goo Goo Clip-In Hair Extensions 10% OFF
- Drybar Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray 23% OFF
- IGK Good Behavior Ultra Smooth Conditioner 30% OFF
- R+CO Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder 25% OFF
- YANRONG 755-Piece Hair Accessories Set 76% OFF
Best hair tools deals
Styling tools are also marked down for the fall Amazon Prime sale. The dryers, curling irons, brushes and other tools we found will have you looking like you stepped out of a salon without ever leaving home.
- Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 28% OFF
- Tymo Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer 20% OFF
- Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 27% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron 20% OFF
- Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer 43% OFF
- Coidak Hair Waver 28% OFF
- Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush 34% OFF
- CHI Original 1-Inch Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron 73% OFF
Best grooming deals
You can put the finishing touches on your appearance with our favorite grooming deals. These items will help you trim unwanted hair, make the most of your smile and smooth your skin, so you can look your best.
- Tweezerman Rose Gold Slanted Tweezer 30% OFF
- Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer 22% OFF COUPON
- Braun Electric Razor for Men 38% OFF
- Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case 41% OFF
- XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal for Women and Men 69% OFF
- Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Leg Hair Remover for Women 63% OFF
