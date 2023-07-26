Back-to-school deals for high school students

Amazon is already running plenty of terrific back-to-school deals for children of all ages. If you have a child in high school, you’ll want to take advantage of many sales since they require more accessories and essentials than younger students.

Whether your child needs a new backpack, a laptop, or sneakers for gym class, you’ll want to check out the hottest Amazon deals for high school students. Also, keep an eye out for even better discounts as the summer winds down.

Back-to-school essentials for high school students

Going back to school can make any student nervous, but you can help lighten things up for your child by preparing them with everything they need to get off to a good start. High schoolers will need more accessories than younger students since they’re essentially preparing for life after school. Whether that means college, trade school or another field, solid academic performance is crucial.

Stationery supplies such as pencils, pens, markers, highlighters, pencil cases, sticky notes, notebooks and paper are all must-haves for any high schooler. However, you also may want to consider getting them a laptop, calculator, smartwatch and earbuds. A new backpack is also an excellent buy for the new school year, and apparel such as running shoes are essential for sports and gym classes.

Best back-to-school deals for high schoolers

Adidas Excel 6 Backpack

This backpack has padded adjustable shoulder straps for superior comfort and several pockets for keeping binders, books, pencil cases and other school stuff. It has an internal 16-inch computer sleeve, two water bottle pockets and comes in 22 colors.

Carbato Lunch Bag

This compact lunch bag has advanced thermal insulation for keeping foods warm and beverages cool and is spacious enough to fit up to six soda cans. It’s lightweight, foldable, has side pockets for small items and the interior is easy to clean with a damp cloth.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

A Chromebook is an excellent back-to-school essential for any high school student since it facilitates learning and makes it easy to keep schoolwork organized and streamlined in one place. This lightweight Chromebook has a crisp 11.6-inch high-definition touch screen and a folding mechanism that lets it double as a tablet.

Asics Women’s Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Asics is a top sneaker brand that makes shoes optimized for comfort and performance, making these running shoes perfect for gym class. They have a breathable upper, an Ortholite sock liner with superior moisture management to keep feet cool, and rearfoot get technology for increased shock absorption and softer impact.

Hvomo Pencil Case

Good organization skills are critical for succeeding in high school, making this pencil case a must-buy for any student with many pens, pencils, markers and accessories. It has a dual-opening design that allows you to open it from the top or side and an extra-large capacity that can hold up to 100 pens.

Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds can be effective at helping your child focus during online learning and are also great for music lovers. These waterproof earbuds have a built-in microphone for phone calls, up to 60 hours of total listening and feature an LED battery power display on the case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Although a smartwatch isn’t considered essential for high school students, it can be an excellent way for them to keep track of time and stay on top of their health and fitness. This watch offers advanced sleep tracking, automatic workout tracking, body composition analysis and a tough titanium case.

Sharpie Highlighters

This 12-count of Sharpie highlighter is a must-buy for students who want to improve their efficiency while taking notes and studying for tests. The see-through tip lets you see text to highlight neatly and evenly, and the chisel tip offers narrow and wide highlighting.

Samsung 14-Inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro Laptop

This laptop is expensive, making it suitable for juniors and seniors who are laser-focused on their academic priorities. It has a blazing-fast Intel Core i7 processor and a thin, lightweight design that’s perfect for everyday use. The 3K AMOLED screen is ideal for HD streaming, and the full HD webcam offers smooth video calling.

Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II CAS Color Graphing Calculator

This calculator offers many functions and features, making it suitable for any math student. It has a 3.5-inch color screen, a rechargeable battery that offers up to two weeks of battery life, easy touch pad navigation and quick alpha keys. Plus, it offers six graph styles and 15 colors for making distinctions.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer balanced sound with powerful bass and are terrific for kids who love hip hop, reggae, EDM and other bass-heavy genres. They have three built-in microphones for advanced noise cancellation and a curved design that reduces wind pickup.

HP Smart-Tank 5101 Wireless All-in-One Ink-Tank Printer

Although much schoolwork is submitted ad reviewed online, most high school students will have to print documents for an assignment or project occasionally, meaning a printer is a must-have. This one offers printing, copying, scanning, a spill-free refill system and supports mobile and wireless connectivity.

