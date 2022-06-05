Which white puff sleeve dresses are best?

Puff sleeves have made a comeback, proving themselves to be more than just a trend as time goes by. “Cottagecore,” a style based on a cozy, romanticized version of colonial life, has ensured that puff sleeves are not going anywhere anytime soon. White puff sleeve dresses give off a Victorian flair that can make anyone feel like the belle of the ball.

The White Puff Sleeve Dress by SparoxStudio is an ivory mini dress with delicate ruching and ruffle details. The mini dress style combines a regal and casual look to create an outfit suitable for any occasion.

What to know before you buy a white puff sleeve dress

Before embarking on a search for the perfect white puff sleeve dress, it is best to be aware of the different parts of a dress to narrow down the search. The most important details of a puff sleeve dress are the overall length, neckline and sleeve length.

Floral print dresses share the casual-chic style of white puff sleeve dresses. The pop of color in a floral print dress matches the classy energy of a puff dress and is another staple of a well-rounded wardrobe.

Dress length

White puff sleeve dresses can come in any length. More elegant styles are usually below the knee and are midi or maxi dresses. Mini and above-the-knee dresses are also available for anyone looking to show off a more casual puff sleeve look.

Neckline

Following a regal style, most white puff sleeve dresses will have a sweetheart or square neckline. These necklines smoothly transition into a square shoulder or off-the-shoulder look that ties together with puff sleeves. The torso of the dress often mirrors the style of a corset, and corsets can often be worn as a fashionable accessory over white puff sleeve dresses.

Puff sleeves

Puff sleeves can come in many sizes, depending on the cut and style of the outfit. Longer puff sleeves can be adjusted. Bunching them higher or lower on your arms can change how puffy the style appears. Shorter puff sleeves are not as versatile and have a set size that cannot be altered without tailoring.

What to look for in a quality white puff sleeve dress

A quality white puff sleeve dress will be made of materials that contribute to the lightweight and flouncy look but do not fall into the danger zone of being transparent unintentionally. Detailing should embellish the look and not overdo the fairy tale style. Accurate sizing charts should always be available to ensure that the best fit can be ordered.

Transparency

Always check the material used in a white dress, puff sleeved or not. White fabrics are more prone to transparency than darker and dyed fabrics, and no one wants to buy a dress that can’t be worn in public. Polyester blends, silk, rayon and fine cotton can be sheer in certain lights. Remember that transparent dresses can always be worked with by wearing nude color underwear underneath.

Detailing

White puff dresses are often sewn in a regency style, embellished with ruffles, chiffon, bows and other detailing. These elegant style dresses are usually ornamented to create a romantic vibe for summer, autumn and spring. Even the more basic dresses can still be done up with a corset fashioned over the bust or the addition of fine jewelry.

Accurate sizing

Puff sleeves are already exaggerated and accidentally purchasing a size up will make them even bigger. Due to the flouncy style of puff sleeve dresses with a-line skirts and gaping necklines, they can sometimes run larger than normal sizes. Quality dressmakers will list how their measurements correlate with certain sizes of their dress to ensure that customers get the best fit possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a white puff sleeve dress

Most white puff sleeve dresses will cost between $25-$45.

White puff sleeve dress FAQ

Are puff sleeves flattering?

A. Puff sleeves can be very flattering, as long as they are styled correctly. They are especially flattering on people with a pear body shape, accentuating their narrow shoulders and creating the illusion of an hourglass figure.

Are there different types of puff sleeves?

A. There are three types of puff sleeves shapes: full on top, full on bottom or full on the top and bottom. These sleeves keep their shape with either an elastic or cuff bottom.

What’s the best white puff sleeve dress to buy?

Top white puff sleeve dress

SparoxStudio White Puff Sleeve Dress

What you need to know: A white puff sleeve mini dress with a ruched torso and tied puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This is a mini romantic dress that has ruffled detailing along the hemline, waist and neckline. The puff sleeves are tied and elbow length, giving the dress a sweet, flirty look fit for both casual and classy occasions.

What you should consider: It only comes in sizes small, medium and large.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top white puff sleeve dress for the money

R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Puff Sleeves Dress

What you need to know: This is a white puff sleeve midi dress in an A-line style.

What you’ll love: This dress is made of a soft and comfortable cotton and polyester blend with bow tie and frill hem detailing. It can be worn on or off the shoulder and has a large bow that ties in the back.

What you should consider: The top of the dress is slightly see-through, but this can be fixed with nude color underwear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress Long Puff

What you need to know: This is a short and casual white dress with long puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This square neck dress is made out of polyester and is slightly stretchy. It features an invisible zipper and ruching on the back to create a more fitted look. The material is of good quality and not see-through.

What you should consider: The dress is described as short, but it is closer to knee-length.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.