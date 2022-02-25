Which short red dress is best?

The little black dress remains a timeless style, but some wearers may prefer a bolder color for certain events. A short red dress, on the other hand, is a statement-making choice that delivers the pop of color many people seek.

Short red dresses are sassy and fun, not to mention they’re available in several flattering shades. From burgundy to merlot to fire truck red, there’s a shade for everyone. One of the most popular bright red styles is the Betsy & Adam One-Shoulder Bow Sheath Dress, which features off-centered details and a glamorous silhouette.

What to know before you buy a short red dress

Are short red dresses popular?

Short red dresses are popular for many events, including semi-formal events, cocktail parties, school dances and date nights. They’re often worn to holiday events where red is the color of the season, such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day parties. Certain shades of red may be worn to weddings, namely deeper reds like burgundy, cranberry or sangria.

What to wear with a short red dress

When it comes to styling short red dresses of a more simplistic nature, gold jewelry plays well off most shades. More elaborate red dresses, including those with rhinestones or similar embellishments, are usually coordinated with silver-toned pieces.

There are a few more ways to accessorize short red dresses:

Black cardigans and shawls are lightweight layers that coordinate easily with all shades of red.

To add a pop of color to a plain, short red dress, opt for an evening bag in a contrasting color, such as neon yellow or white.

Short red dresses that are more structured may be worn with sparkly or antique brooches instead of necklaces.

If you’re putting together a classic look, pearl necklaces and studs are ideal. They’re available in several shades. However, white, ivory and gold pearls complement red dresses the most.

What to look for in a quality short red dress

Length

Generally speaking, short red dresses include styles between mini and midi lengths. One of the most popular lengths is just above or below the knee, which is often seen in cocktail and semi-formal dresses.

With that said, where the hemline actually falls depends on the wearer’s height, which means the same dress looks different on various people. Take a dress whose hemline is considered knee-length on wearers approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The hemline may fall right above the knee on petite wearers, whereas on taller wearers, the style may appear to be a mini dress.

Zippers

One of the easiest ways to tell the difference between quality in short red dresses is by looking at their zippers. Well-made styles often have hidden zippers, or at the very least, their zipper style complements the dress. Lower-quality dresses, on the other hand, tend to have visible zippers that may not open and close smoothly.

Lining

In the past, silk, satin or polyester linings were synonymous with high-quality dresses. They’re still present on many designer short red dresses but not all of them. These days, clothing construction has advanced to the point where there are several unlined styles that are well made and offer a glove-like fit. Unlined dresses also tend to be more comfortable and breathable.

How much you can expect to spend on a short red dress

Casual short red dresses made with cotton and polyester blends are available for $40 or less. More formal styles, on the other hand, may cost between $60-$180. Designer short red dresses, which often feature unique construction or embellishments, run between $225-$750.

Short red dress FAQ

Can you wear pink with short red dresses?

A. Yes, and it’s now considered a chic combination. In fact, you may find several red and pink dresses available as well, ranging from simple florals to bold colorblock styles. To pull off a red-and-pink look, however, you may need to experiment with various shades to see which ones look best together.

Should I buy a short red dress with or without sleeves?

A. There are benefits and drawbacks to both styles. Dresses with sleeves often eliminate the need to wear outer layers, but it may be challenging to find a flattering sleeve length. Sleeveless dresses may keep you cool in warm weather, though depending on the strap style, you may need to invest in a strapless bra.

What are the best short red dresses to buy?

Top short red dress

Betsy & Adam One-Shoulder Bow Sheath Dress in Red

What you need to know: Although it’s a contemporary style, this red midi dress embraces a throwback glam look.

What you’ll love: It creates a flattering silhouette with a tapered waist and off-center details. The waistline is easy to accentuate with a belt or brooch. It’s a well-made style that has a hidden zipper and stitching. The dress is comfortable — even when you’re seated.

What you should consider: Because it’s a structured style, some wearers recommended sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top short red dress for money

R & M Richards Short-Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress in Merlot

What you need to know: Popular for travel, this wrap-style dress is an elegant option with a sparkly rhinestone buckle.

What you’ll love: The dress is made with lightweight, flowy material that moves naturally when you walk or dance. It has a V-neckline with an inset panel, so it’s not as low cut as similar wrap styles. The sleeves are fitted, but they leave enough room to stretch and reach.

What you should consider: It has a high waistline that doesn’t always flatter wearers with longer torsos.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

MSK Embellished Split-Sleeve Sheath Dress in CC Red

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a sheath dress, this fun spin on the classic style features sheer sleeves embellished with shiny beads.

What you’ll love: The dress has a high cowl neck that is flattering on most wearers. The sleeves are generously cut and allow plenty of airflow. Because it has shiny beading, it’s not necessary to go overboard with accessories.

What you should consider: The dress may have somewhat of a boxy appearance on some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

