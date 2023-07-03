There’s no time to waste when the huge shopping bonanza arrives

Prime Day is coming quickly, which means amazing savings on items across numerous categories. The big days of deals will happen on July 11 and 12. But you don’t have to wait until then to search for the items that you hope will be discounted. By putting them in your cart today, you’ll be one step closer to securing awesome items at epic prices.

During this year’s countdown, we’ve already found impressive early Prime Day deals. But countless more items will be on sale during the event (especially keep an eye on Amazon’s own products, like the Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite and Fire 7 Kids Tablet). When your favorite products are in your cart, checkout will be only a few clicks away if their prices drop.

Shop this article: Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4 Series Smart TV, Apple MacBook Pro Laptop and Ninja Air Fryer

How to put items in your Amazon cart

Filling your cart when browsing Amazon sounds easy, and it is. However, there are a few simple steps to take before you begin.

First of all, you must have a Prime account. You can sign up by clicking on “start your free trial” and following the prompts.

Once you have a Prime account, you are ready to shop. When you find a product that you hope will be on sale during Prime Day, click on the “add to cart” button located to the right of the product description. You’ll be able to check for price drops on your items throughout the sales event by clicking on your cart to view them.

What will likely be on sale during Prime Day?

We’ve helped shoppers navigate Prime Day and find must-have deals for years. We’ve looked to past events to get a good idea on what you can expect to find marked down in some of the most popular categories.

Trending

In this category you will find some of the hottest items that everyone is talking about. Think of products that are popular on social media, the latest fashion trends or beloved toys, and you’ll get good idea of what you might find that’s trending on Prime Day.

Tech

Prime Day is renowned for offering awe-inspiring deals on the best tech items of the year. TVs, smart home gadgets, tablets, gaming computers, streaming devices, Apple products and Amazon devices are tech items to shop for in hopes of finding prices that are too good to miss.

Home and kitchen

Items for the home and kitchen are always popular. That’s why there is no shortage of markdowns on products for every room of your home when Prime Day arrives. Blankets, furniture, small appliances, steam mops, robot and standard vacuums, carpet cleaners and area rugs are just a few key items to consider in these broad categories.

Outdoor and Garden

The big sales event doesn’t leave out things that make outdoor life better. Whether you are a gardener, camper, backyard griller or patio lounger, there’s a good chance you’ll find exactly what you need to enjoy the outdoors.

Kids

There are many subcategories that fall under kids. Toys, clothing, nursery essentials and back-to-school items have been discounted during past Prime events and probably will be in 2023.

Apparel and beauty

Clothing and accessories for all ages and beauty products for everyone who loves makeup will be marked down during the event. There is something for everyone in this category, regardless of their size, fashion sense and cosmetic preferences.

DIY

Whether you’re working on home repairs or want to update your tool collection, Prime Day is also for DIYers. You’ll find steep savings on hand and power tools, lawn equipment, workshop essentials and more.

Best products to add to your cart before Prime Day

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade 10% OFF

If you’ve been debating whether to buy a Vitamix, but the steep price has stopped you, this is the time to add one to your cart and watch. We often see amazing deals on these powerful blenders during Prime Day, with the potential to save $100 or more. This model, currently listed at a small discount, has 10 speeds and a 64-ounce container that you can whip up everything from smoothies to hot soups in.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 14% OFF

Dyson’s luxury products are always worth watching during Prime Day. This mighty hair dryer lets you style and dry your hair with ease. Thanks to Dyson’s cutting-edge technology, it’s extremely quiet, and its “intelligent heat control” prevents heat damage. Plus, it comes with magnetic attachments that can quickly be swapped out.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones 18% OFF

For those who don’t like wearing earbuds, these headphones provide superior sound and look stylish, too (you can choose from five colors, including silver, green and sky blue). The memory foam cushioning provides excellent comfort and fit, and active noise cancellation lets you focus on what you want to hear while effectively blocking out what you don’t.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skilled 42% OFF

This versatile cast-iron skillet comes pre-seasoned, so it’s ready to use out of the box. It’s a well-made model by a top brand and is certain to last for years.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4 Series Smart TV 31% OFF

Prime Day is the perfect sales event to find a TV for a great price. Our tester called the setup process for this Fire TV smooth, which is a top priority for those who aren’t very tech savvy. Built-in streaming, vivid 4K resolution and a trim design are its other selling points.

Sold by Amazon

Power Wheels Ride-On Toy, Jeep Wrangler 30% OFF

Your little one will feel all grown up when they have their very own battery-powered ride-on toy. This adorable model sports a Jeep Wrangler design with a tough build and details that give it a realistic appearance kids love.

Sold by Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop 15% OFF

A gorgeous display, speedy performance and outstanding camera make MacBook laptops fan-favorites. They are often marked down during Prime Day, so now is the best time to put one in your cart so you are ready to buy if the price drops.

Sold by Amazon

Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Umbrella 29% OFF

This outdoor umbrella is 9 feet in diameter, which provides ample shade for a sunny deck or patio. Its push-button function and adjustable design make it easy to set up and place in the perfect position for your outdoor space.

Sold by Amazon

Greenworks 40-Volt Polesaw and Hedge Trimmer Combo 18% OFF

You can keep your property looking its best with this veratile combo yard tool. It includes a polesaw and trimmer for tackling hedges, small tree limbs and more. It comes with a charger and battery that work with both tools.

Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum 18% OFF

Made by a top brand in robotic vacuums, the Roomba i3 EVO has built-in Wi-Fi and can be controlled with an Alexa-enabled device. It features smart mapping so it can navigate your home with ease. Its powerful suction makes it perfect for pet owners.

Sold by Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer 23% OFF

This Ninja air fryer is a powerful machine that cooks fast and produces a crispy finish with minimal oil. Preset functions on the seek button control panel take the guesswork out of preparing your favorite foods. Sold by Amazon

Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum 30% OFF

Formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and artichoke and clover extracts, this serum gives skin a healthy, natural-looking glow. And like all products from Honest Beauty, it’s free of parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances and dyes.

Sold by Amazon

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.