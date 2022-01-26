Which Valentine’s Day cards are best?

Some people prefer to give gifts on Valentine’s Day, while others like to focus on experiences. Even people who shun the idea of expensive gift-giving and classic gifts like chocolate or flowers can prepare a thoughtful card for that special someone. Valentine’s Day cards are personal and really let that special someone know you love them. The Penguin Valentines Card ticks all the boxes when it comes to a great Valentine’s Day card. It is handmade, customizable has penguins on it, which are symbolic of strong relationships.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day card

Personalized cards always beat generic cards

Generic cards are fine for certain events and relationships, but when it comes to that special someone, it’s best to send them a more personalized card. Of course, generic cards can be dressed up with a well-written message, a photograph or other creative ideas, but the card itself is the first thing someone will see when they open the envelope.

Many people are OK with having a store-bought card, but there is a big difference between a card with a generic message written inside and a card that someone buys based on that person’s personality, interests and relationship with the card giver.

Professional handmade cards vs. DIY cards

DIY cards are popular, but not everyone has the time or skills to make a great-looking DIY card. In this case, you can still find a great handmade card locally or even online. Some private sellers and small stores specialize in handmade cards for special occasions like Valentine’s Day. These cards are charming and feel much more personal than mass-produced cards.

Not everyone feels the same way about cards

Valentine’s Day is starting to shift away from products and more toward experiences and individual expressions of love. However, cards are timeless, and a well-made card is something everyone can appreciate, but some people are less enthralled with the idea of receiving a card than others. Try to understand how that special someone feels about cards and what kind of card would bring a smile to their face.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day card

A card that matches their personality

The most important aspect of a good Valentine’s Day card is that it matches the personality and/or relationship of the gift buyer and receiver. If your relationship is centered around hiking and adventure, a pink card with a heart on it might not match the style of your relationship. Try to think about the color of the card, the image on the front and the message. All of these should match the style of your relationship.

Enough space to write your message

The meat of a good card is the message written inside of it. While you can always write on a separate piece of paper and put it inside the card, it’s nice to have a card with ample writing space. This allows you to express yourself freely without having to worry about the size of your writing and whether or not you will be abruptly cut off by the limitations of the writing space.

Materials and styles

Materials and style matter to a lot of people.

Recyclable cards are great. Paper is recyclable, but is the company you are buying it from concerned about sustainability? You can also see if the card is tree-free and made from recycled materials.

3D cards are becoming incredibly popular. There are pop-up cards and cards with 3D images that bring the card to life.

Handmade cards like the cards found on Etsy tend to feel a little more personal than mass-produced cards.

Photograph cards that feature a photograph of you with your special someone will be a guaranteed hit for Valentine’s Day.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s Day cards

Valentine’s Day cards are relatively inexpensive. The cheaper cards tend to cost just a couple of dollars, while the more expensive cards can run up to $15.

Valentine’s Day cards FAQ

What should you write in a Valentine’s Day card?

A. You want to make sure to say “Happy Valentine’s Day” first. After that, write a personalized message from the heart explaining how the other person makes you feel. You can talk about special memories or plans for the future. Personal and unique is what you are striving for. End the card with a closing term of endearment that fits the status of you and your valentine’s relationship.

What are the best colors for Valentine’s Day cards?

A. White, pink and red are the traditional Valentine’s Day colors. Red is typically associated with love, the heart and strong feelings. White is typically associated with purity and holiness. Pink is a blend of the two. Feel free to use other colors if your partner is OK with it.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day card to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day card

Penguin Valentines Card

What you need to know: This is a handmade card featuring two penguins in love with an adorable message and personalized name options.

What you’ll love: The front of the card is well-designed, and the penguins look great. You can personalize the names on the bottom. HappyInkGift has great customer service and ships their cards quickly.

What you should consider: Some people may not want an animal-themed card.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Valentine’s Day card for the money

Valentine’s Day Cards Love Story 1st Anniversary Cards Personalized Wood

What you need to know: This is a wooden card with two lovers on it that allows for custom initials and a custom message.

What you’ll love: The wood is high-quality and is a nice change of pace from paper cards. The message and initials can be personalized. This card stands out and only costs about $5.

What you should consider: Unlike traditional cards, this one cannot open, so the message must be written on the back.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Liif 3D Love Tree Valentine’s Day Greeting Pop-Up Card

What you need to know: This is a handmade 3D Valentine’s Day card with a tree of hearts and two lovers standing on a bridge.

What you’ll love: The card itself looks amazing, and the paper they use is high-quality. The 3D pop-up effect works like a charm. You can write a personalized message with paper inside the card.

What you should consider: Some people might prefer a simpler aesthetic or minimalist design.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

