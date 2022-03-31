Which Replica perfumes are best?

Scent is our most powerfully evocative sense, and perhaps no perfume brand leans more into the relationship between scent and memory than Maison Margiela’s Replica perfumes. These fragrances attempt to capture experiences and moments from specific places and times, like favorite Replica fragrance By the Fireplace does with notes of woodsmoke, chestnut and vanilla. Here’s how to select the best Replica perfume for your fragrance collection.

What to know before you buy a Replica perfume

Most Replica fragrances are unisex

Maison Margiela is an unconventional fashion house, and its Replica fragrances follow suit by largely ignoring standard gendered fragrance categories. Only a handful of the brand’s fragrances are recommended specifically for male or female users, and even within those categories, users of all genders tend to have success wearing a fragrance that isn’t traditionally marketed for them. Don’t be afraid to sample a fragrance that seems outside the box — Replica may pleasantly surprise you.

Most popular Replica fragrances are eau de toilettes

One important consideration in shopping for a Replica perfume is that the majority of the fragrances available are eau de toilettes, not eau de parfums. Eau de parfum is what we typically think of as “perfume,” and its scent tends to be stronger and longer-lasting, but eau de toilette is frequently more affordable. This is due to eau de toilettes having a lower concentration of pricey fragrance oils (generally 8-12%) than eau de parfums (12-18%). While eau de toilettes tend to be lighter and less complex, some of Replica’s most popular eau de toilettes, like By The Fireplace, are as rich and elaborate as eau de parfums.

Experiment with a gift set

There are a lot of Replica perfumes to choose from, and it’s always possible that the most popular scent in the lineup won’t appeal to you. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by choice or don’t want to risk buying a perfume you’re not in love with, consider trying a gift set. Replica gift sets typically include 10 mini bottles, each with roughly eight wears — enough to get a feel for the perfume. These mini bottles are also great for travel.

What to look for in a quality Replica perfume

Affordable luxury designer quality

Replica eau de toilettes offer complex, unique fragrances at reasonable price points compared to other, more established designer perfume brands. Plus, with three bottle sizes available as well as a sample set, it’s easy to get the right amount of perfume for your budget.

Spray bottles, not rollerballs

Perfume purists often prefer spray applicators to rollerballs, and with good reason. Atomizers help disperse fragrance more evenly on your skin, and rollerballs can pick up debris from contact with your skin and degrade the perfume’s quality over time. All sizes of Replica perfumes come with atomizers.

Thoughtful packaging

In keeping with the brand’s theme of nostalgia and memory, Replica perfume bottles are modeled after apothecary jars. The white labels are fabric, not paper, and they’re printed with the place and year that inspired the fragrance as well as the fragrance notes. The boxes feature Polaroid photographs that depict the place encapsulated by the perfume.

How much you can expect to spend on Replica perfume

Replica eau de toilette fragrances come in two standard sizes. The full-size, 3.4-ounce bottle costs $144, while 1-ounce bottles cost $76. Travel-size, .34-ounce spray bottles are available for $32.

Replica perfume FAQ

How many Replica perfumes are there?

A. Maison Margiela currently makes three Replica eau de parfum fragrances and 18 eau de toilette fragrances. New scents are added almost every year, but a handful have been discontinued over time.

How long do Replica perfumes last?

A. Replica perfumes are popular more for their unique scents than their staying power. For some, this may be a deal-breaker, but keep in mind that a perfume’s longevity depends on many factors. Replica perfumes can last anywhere from two to six hours.

What’s the best Replica perfume to buy?

Top Replica perfume

Replica By the Fireplace

What you need to know: This unisex fragrance accurately captures the scent memory of relaxing by a fire.

What you’ll love: The unique perfume has notes of woodsmoke, clove and vanilla. It’s a great fragrance for fall and winter.

What you should consider: It may be one of Replica’s more popular fragrances, but it’s also very unique: its top notes are strongly smoky, and the fireplace-like scent may limit when and where it can be worn.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Violet Grey

Top Replica perfume for the money

Replica Jazz Club

What you need to know: Themed around going out for cocktails at an upscale club, this fragrance starts off with warm spices and rum before drying down into smoky notes of vanilla and tobacco.

What you’ll love: The warm, smoky notes of this fragrance tend to have better projection and linger longer than some Replica perfumes, so it’s a comparatively good value, especially in the smaller size. Though it’s marketed as a male scent, all wearers love it.

What you should consider: It’s a softer fragrance that doesn’t evolve much over time, and it’s best for fans of smoky, masculine scents.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Violet Grey

Worth checking out

Replica Beach Walk

What you need to know: The notes of coconut and citrus in this freshly sweet fragrance will transport you to a tropical beach.

What you’ll love: While Beach Walk is a distinctly summery fragrance, it’s also fun to wear off-season when you need a sunny pick-me-up. It’s a good choice for someone new to perfume or who wants a light, non-traditional fragrance.

What you should consider: Some users interpret the scent as too similar to sunscreen for their tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Violet Grey

