Which laundry basket with lid is best?

One way to keep your dirty clothes out of sight and out of mind until laundry day is with a lidded laundry basket. Not only does a hamper with a lid conceal your soiled clothes and linens, but it also keeps smells contained. Another advantage of a lidded hamper is that you don’t have to hide it away in a closet.

There are many stylish models out there that are a great addition to any bedroom or bathroom. A wooden one, such as the Williston Forge Contemporary Cabinet Laundry Hamper, elevates your laundry basket to look like a charming piece of furniture.

What to know before you buy a laundry basket with lid

Material

Laundry baskets come in various materials.

Plastic laundry baskets come in a range of colors and are easy to clean. They feature a “basket” weave or wicker holes to allow airflow. However, this inexpensive material doesn’t have as many options with lids.

laundry baskets come in a range of colors and are easy to clean. They feature a “basket” weave or wicker holes to allow airflow. However, this inexpensive material doesn’t have as many options with lids. Steel baskets are almost always lidded and conceal odors well with their tight-fitting lids. Many come with ventilation holes so that moisture and bacteria won’t build up in your laundry.

baskets are almost always lidded and conceal odors well with their tight-fitting lids. Many come with ventilation holes so that moisture and bacteria won’t build up in your laundry. Fabric hampers are popular, lightweight and often fold or collapse for storage when not in use. Synthetic fabrics, such as polypropylene, are durable and waterproof. Natural fibers, such as canvas or linen, often feature a waterproof coating.

hampers are popular, lightweight and often fold or collapse for storage when not in use. Synthetic fabrics, such as polypropylene, are durable and waterproof. Natural fibers, such as canvas or linen, often feature a waterproof coating. Bamboo or wicker baskets have an attractive woven appearance and aren’t too heavy. Many come with fabric liners that you can throw in the washing machine along with your laundry.

Wooden baskets aren’t common due to their relative lack of mobility, but they work well if you’re looking for a hamper that looks like furniture. They can give a room a country- or resort-style vibe.

Size and shape

Laundry baskets with lids come in round, square and rectangular shapes. They are also available in many different sizes. For example, an oversized rectangular hamper can measure 28 inches wide by 14 inches deep by 27 inches high. A smaller round one can measure 16 by 16 by 18 inches. If you’re going to place your laundry basket in a closet or cramped space, take measurements into consideration before making a purchase.

Capacity

Different households often have different laundry needs. New babies and small children tend to generate a lot of laundry. When buying a laundry basket, consider how much laundry can fit inside. If you don’t have time to do laundry often or have a big household, consider purchasing a larger capacity basket.

Attached vs. removable lid

Some users prefer lids that stay attached to the basket and flip open and closed. Others prefer a lid you can remove altogether. Some foldable cloth models feature detachable lids that attach with Velcro. Others have a quick-drop opening in the lid so you can drop your laundry right in.

What to look for in a quality laundry basket with lid

Color

Most people prefer natural and neutral colors for their laundry basket, such as white, beige, brown, black and gray. With fabric and plastic hampers, you may find a wider selection of colors, including patterns and bright colors.

Dual-sided

Some laundry baskets feature two sections for organization. You can separate your darks and lights or, in a two-person household, keep your laundry separate. Some double hampers also come with split lids, while others only have one lid to cover the two sections.

Handles

For easy transport, hampers often come with handles on the sides. You may also see a handle on the lid, especially on removable lids. Some handles are simple cut-outs, whereas others just use a bit of rope or fabric.

Liner

Baskets that come with a fabric liner will protect your laundry from snagging on woven basket materials. They also keep soiled linens from dirtying the basket’s material. Liners typically come with sturdier baskets, like bamboo, wooden and wicker baskets.

How much you can expect to spend on a laundry basket with lid

Expect to pay between $20-$90 for a good, lidded hamper. Dual-side hampers start at around $50 and can cost as much as $300.

Laundry basket with lid FAQ

How do I keep my fabric hamper smelling fresh?

A. You can keep your hamper smelling fresh by spritzing it with a fabric refresher. Typically, you cannot wash fabric hampers because of their special coating and structures. However, you can usually wash fabric liners and spray down the inside of a plastic hamper with a generic cleaner as well.

Can I take my lidded laundry basket to the laundromat?

A. Most lidded laundry baskets are designed to stay in the home and have structures that aren’t very portable. However, if you get a basket that comes with a liner, you can use the liner as a laundry bag to bring your clothes to the laundromat.

What’s the best laundry basket with lid to buy?

Top laundry basket with lid

Williston Forge Contemporary Cabinet Laundry Hamper

What you need to know: This wooden hamper is a long-lasting, attractive piece for a main bedroom or a guest room.

What you’ll love: The wooden structure is easy to assemble and durable. It comes in four neutral colors and easily matches existing decor, including modern farmhouse interiors. You can also use it to hide recycling bins.

What you should consider: It’s a bit smaller than some reviewers pictured, and they wished it was taller.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top laundry basket with lid for the money

Simple Houseware Foldable Laundry Hamper Basket with Lid

What you need to know: For a sturdy fabric hamper, this affordable design is compact and lightweight.

What you’ll love: The hamper folds down for storage, and the slim hamper fits a full load of clothes. If you want to leave the hamper out in your room, the lid camouflages dirty clothes. The lid also detaches and folds to the side if you want it open in a closet.

What you should consider: Some reviewers wished it was taller and considered it more of a box than a hamper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Whitmor Laundry Hamper with Rope Handles

What you need to know: This affordable bamboo hamper comes in a beautiful dark and light stain.

What you’ll love: The basket is easy to put together and is pretty sturdy for such a lightweight design. It comes with a liner, so it’s easy to pull your clothes out on laundry day. It’s the perfect size for a single-person household.

What you should consider: The material is on the delicate side, so it is not recommended for households with pets or small children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

