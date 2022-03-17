Which iPad cases for kids are best?

Apple’s iPad is an amazing tool that gives children the opportunity to learn new and different things. But ask any parent, and they’ll tell you that kids are incredibly clumsy — and the iPad isn’t a cheap device to be thrown around.

So, just as you would with an iPad used by adults, you must put a protective case over it. Not only will a case prevent damage from drops and spills, but it will also keep those pesky fingerprints at bay. If worrying about your iPad is a daily struggle, then the BMOUO Kids Case for Apple iPad is the perfect case for you.

What to know before you buy an iPad case for kids

Make sure it is shockproof

The biggest danger to an iPad isn’t liquid spills but being knocked over or dropped from a significant height. A slim folio cover won’t be able to withstand being handled by a kid, so it is incredibly important to get a cover that is essentially child-proof.

There are fun case designs made for children

You might think that a beautiful leather iPad case is a sign of style and sophistication. But will your child think that? Not so much. Children often don’t care about the material of the case, and their only concerns tend to be in regards to the color and characters used in the design. The best advice is to get an iPad case that is designed for kids. Both you and your children will be much happier.

Is it easy to carry and clean?

Before you buy a cover for your child’s iPad, consider how they use it. Do they sit still in one place, or do they like to move around with it? Children can be clumsy, which is why you should get a cover with a kid-friendly handle. These are often made from thick plastic, contoured to fit their hands and coated with anti-slip properties.

What to look for in a quality iPad case for kids

Open accessory ports

There is nothing more frustrating to a child than the inability to hear their favorite cartoons or sound effects on a game. There is also the wrath a child can inflict when the iPad is taken away because it needs to be recharged. A good quality iPad case for kids has open or exposed accessory ports. These ports allow for the device to be recharged while still in use, and headphones can easily be attached for audio.

Screen protector

Children are not as aware of their surroundings as adults, and spills will happen. More often than not, it will be all over the nearest electronic device. Look for a case with a screen protector in order to prevent liquid from seeping into the iPad. A screen protector will also keep fingerprints off the glass and can easily be wiped clean with a cloth.

Kickstand

Looking at the screen while holding an iPad in their lap might work out fine for some children, but that will only be sufficient for a short time. Kids invariably move around and fidget, so if they need to sit at a table, a kickstand will do the trick. The kickstand is essentially a little leg that pops out the back or side of the case, and it keeps the iPad in a stable, upright position.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPad case for kids

The average price of an iPad case for children is luckily significantly lower than cases for adults. Effective protection can retail for $10-$15, while a more robust case can cost between $20-$25.

iPad case for kids FAQ

Will a regular iPad cover work for kids?

A. In most instances it will, but it can also depend on how rough the kids are with the iPad and whether it has additional protections built into it. Another great option for children is an iPad case designed for a tough outdoor environment.

Are there iPad case accessories for the car?

A. Your child’s iPad will never stay in the house, and there might be a few occasions where it is brought on a road trip. One of the best accessories for extended car trips is a case that can attach to the back of a headrest.

What’s the best iPad case for kids to buy?

Top iPad case for kids

BMOUO Kids Case for Apple iPad

What you need to know: Available in nine different colors, this iPad case is extremely durable and easy to carry.

What you’ll love: Compatible with 10.2-inch iPad models from 2019 to 2021, this case will keep the device secure. It has a built-in screen protector that fits into the case frame and has a sturdy handle at the top. It is shockproof, so any drops will be buffered by the case. At the back, there are two kickstands allowing the tablet to stand upright.

What you should consider: It is not compatible with iPad Air or 9.7-inch iPad models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPad case for kids for the money

Feitenn Butterfly iPad case for Kids

What you need to know: This cute butterfly case can withstand a lot of rough use because the materials are heavy duty and kid-friendly.

What you’ll love: The case is made from foam rubber, which protects the iPad from drops, knocks and falls. To use it upright on a flat surface, simply fold the wings of the butterfly backward to form a kickstand.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a built-in screen protector, so you might want to buy one separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pepkoo Kids Case for iPad

What you need to know: For kids with a bit of flair, this case provides excellent protection with a pop of personality.

What you’ll love: Available in five different colors, this iPad case is made from flexible rubber foam. It provides defense from drops and shocks, and the corners of the case are thicker for maximum reinforcement. It is compatible with 10.2-inch iPad models, and the giant ring handle on the back doubles as a kickstand.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a built-in screen protector, and it can’t hold an Apple pencil for drawing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

