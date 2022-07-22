Which igloo dog house is best?

True to its name, the igloo dog house takes the best structural elements of the igloo and models it for your favorite four-legged friend. Igloo dog houses are designed to stand outside and withstand severe weather. The dome-shaped roof helps to keep your pup warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The Petmate Indigo Igloo-Style Dog House is one of the most popular dog igloos, and with good reason.

What to know before you buy an igloo dog house

Shape

The domed shape of an igloo is great for dogs that are comforted by compact spaces. The shape also uses your dog’s body heat to warm the inside. The rounded top prevents snow, sticks and other debris from accumulating on the roof, adding unnecessary weight that could damage the house.

Materials

Most igloo dog houses are constructed from a hard structural foam that is durable and weatherproof, providing excellent insulation and keeping harsh winds out. A wooden dog house needs to be specially treated to be mold- and bacteria-resistant, but structural foam is already resistant to those factors.

If you are looking for something lightweight that’s more appropriate for indoor use, there are cotton, polyester or microfiber igloo dog beds with the classic igloo design for a machine-washable, cushioned retreat for your pup.

Size

You have to pick the best size igloo for your dog to maximize how warm it will be. The igloo draws on your dog’s own body heat to keep it warm, so the igloo shouldn’t be too big. There should be enough room for your dog to go in and curl up comfortably, but not be overly spacious. A dog igloo usually comes in small, medium, large or extra-large sizes and accommodates dogs 25 to 125 pounds.

Plush indoor igloo dog houses and beds are usually designed to accommodate small dogs only. An igloo bed works best for pets 3 to 15 pounds. It’s a great choice if you have a cat and a small dog who like to take each other’s beds.

What to look for in a quality igloo dog house

Reinforced base

The igloo’s base serves as its primary support center, so you want one that is durable. For an outdoor igloo, this means a raised base that keeps the igloo a few inches off the ground to prevent flooding. It also helps keep the house warm. When it comes to indoor igloo beds, the bottom should feature nonslip grips to prevent sliding and plenty of cushioning on the inside to keep your pet comfortable.

Interior bedding

A well-made igloo either comes with cushioning for additional comfort and insulation or room for a separate pet bed. Outdoor igloos don’t usually have a separate outdoor cushion, but you can purchase one separately. Indoor igloos typically come with built-in bedding or an accompanying cushion.

Offset entrance

An offset entrance isn’t necessary for an indoor igloo, but it’s an important feature for an outdoor one. That extra piece of siding near the entrance helps prevent wind and rain from entering the dog house, keeping your pup dry and warm in the winter. It also helps to keep the house shaded in the summer.

How much you can expect to spend on an igloo dog house

An igloo dog house for outdoor use costs $100-$200, while an igloo dog bed for indoor use costs $20-$30.

Igloo dog house FAQ

Can a dog live in the igloo year-round?

A. While most outdoor igloos are made for year-round weather conditions, a dog is not. You should not leave your dog outside in extreme weather or temperatures that could be hazardous to the animal’s safety.

Should an outdoor igloo be on a concrete block?

A. If you want to add extra insulation to your dog’s igloo, raise it onto a concrete block or bed. This prevents the cold from seeping into the igloo from the ground. If you don’t have room for concrete, consider additional bedding or straw on the inside for added insulation.

What’s the best igloo dog house to buy?

Top igloo dog house

Petmate Indigo Igloo-Style Dog House

What you need to know: This all-weather igloo is made from structural foam and comes in three sizes that accommodate dogs ranging from 25 to 125 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s cozy and durable. The raised base and offset doorway keep out wind and rain. The shape naturally sheds snow, and the roof has vents for air circulation.

What you should consider: Some buyers added additional insulation because it was not as warm as they’d hoped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, PetSmart and Wayfair

Top igloo dog house for the money

Bedsure Pet Cave with Removable Cushion

What you need to know: This foam and microfiber indoor igloo comes in five colors and two sizes for small pets between 3 and 15 pounds.

What you’ll love: It comes with a removable cushion for extra comfort, and you can switch its placement to convert the igloo into a regular dog bed. It has a leather strap for easy moving and anti-slip grips on the bottom. The cushion is machine-washable.

What you should consider: The foam frame cannot go in the washing machine or dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Petmate Husky Dog House

What you need to know: This all-weather igloo is made from structural foam. It stands 26 inches in height and has a weight capacity of 90 pounds.

What you’ll love: The floor is raised to prevent flooding, and the door is offset to protect against rain and wind. The shape sheds snow easily. It’s leakproof, and there is ventilation in the back for airflow.

What you should consider: It’s not as durable as it could be, and it only comes in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

