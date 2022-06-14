Best gifts for BTS fans

After just finishing a visit with President Joe Biden in the White House, BTS has released a new three-disc set called “Proof.” While last year saw the release of the infectious smash hit “Butter” and the ultimate, feel-good track, “Permission to Dance,” along with a few memorable collaborations, the global powerhouse hasn’t released an original album since November 2020. Fans have been waiting for something big, and this septet has delivered. To celebrate, besides buying the music, you can purchase some fun BTS-themed gifts for the A.R.M.Y. member in your household.

What does BTS stand for?

In the early days, BTS was a champion for adolescents. The group wanted to protect young people from criticisms, expectations and stereotypes. BTS stands for “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” which translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” The band’s original logo was a bulletproof vest that represented this concept. The BTS fandom keeps the military theme going as they call themselves “A.R.M.Y.,” which stands for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.”

A few years later, BTS added a new aspect to its identity by proclaiming the letters could also stand for “Beyond The Scene” and not “Behind The Scenes.” This meant the boys represented a younger generation that was always trying to press forward to move beyond the current scene of reality.

Why do fans love BTS so much?

While the reason to join the BTS A.R.M.Y. may differ for each individual, there are many overarching positives that can be cited.

Talent

Each member of BTS is extraordinarily talented. They can sing and dance, and they radiate charisma. BTS fans recognize that honest talent and embrace it.

Musical diversity

With bits of rap, pop, R&B and more, BTS has a sound that, in many ways, is its own genre. The group is not boxed in or clearly defined because the songs explore and borrow elements from various genres.

Positive message

In an era where lyrics are vulgar, materialistic, self-centered and mean, BTS often sings about stepping up, taking responsibility and traveling the higher road. They are about respecting yourself and others while being free to explore who you are without apologizing.

Positive actions

The positivity of the band goes beyond its lyrical message. Several of the members donate substantial sums of money to worthy causes.

Strong fan bond

BTS understands the reason they exist is because of fans. The band, which has far outgrown the need or ability to respond to individual fans, still makes time to do exactly that. BTS is as loyal to its fans as the fans are loyal to BTS.

Aren’t bound by norms

BTS are genuinely inclusive, as the members profess their acceptance of everyone through fashion without being bound by traditional gender norms.

What is “Proof?”

BTS’s latest release is a three-disc anthology that features 35 tracks. The first disc offers a retrospective of the group’s career and contains 19 singles. The second disc starts with “Run BTS,” and is followed by a variety of material that is either solo offerings or collaborations that do not include all seven members. If you stream, the last disc only has “For Youth,” a love letter to BTS fans. However, if you purchase a physical copy, you get 11 previously unreleased demos and two new songs. Additionally, fans who purchase the physical box set will get bonus album art, photos, lyric sheets, a poster and more.

9 gifts for the BTS fan in your family

While wireless earbuds or headphones would be an excellent gift for any music lover, BTS has so much merchandise that a fan can proudly proclaim they are a member of the A.R.M.Y. in a variety of ways.

BTS Proof Compact Edition

If you don’t have the music yet, this should be your top choice. “Proof” is the three-CD set that chronicles the group’s history from 2013 to now. It includes bonus tracks that you can’t get online.

Mattel Giant UNO BTS Card Game

This is the classic Uno game, only it has oversized cards that feature the members of BTS. The deck has 108 cards, and it is recommended for ages 7 years old and up.

Funko Pop Figure

These figures are from the popular Funko Pop! Rocks series. You have your choice of Jungkook, Jin or V.

TinyTan BTS Plush Doll

If you’d like to hug and squeeze any or all of the BTS boys, you can do that with these plush dolls. There are seven options (Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin or V), and each comes in its own collector’s box.

WGEEEY BTS Backpack

This stylish backpack has six compartments. It is made with durable nylon and features the BTS logo on the back.

Yaneng Kpop BTS Acrylic Night Light

If you know someone who thinks about BTS all the time, this acrylic night light is the perfect gift. It is a 6.5-inch acrylic version of the logo that displays in either fixed or gradually changing colors (red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, purple and white).

Hydow Super Gift Package

For the younger fan, this inexpensive grab bag of goodies is a great option. It comes with a drawstring bag, 77 stickers, two face masks, two keychains, four buttons, seven bracelets and more.

Picicery BTS Stickers

This set of 106 BTS stickers is made of polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, materials. They are waterproof and sunproof, and they feature vivid details. You can place them on a phone case, laptop, water bottle and more.

BTS Composition Notebook by Sarah Wilson

Whether you know someone who wants to journal about BTS, write fan fiction or jot down lyrics, this notebook makes the perfect gift.

