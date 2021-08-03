18 creative gifts artists are sure to love

If you’re on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.

There are many creative gifts available to please every painter, welder, knitter, photographer or craftsperson. From art supplies and equipment to art-inspired home goods, games and accessories, you can find a unique gift for any creative connoisseur. Choosing from all the options can make a simple gift card look tempting. But no matter what you choose, a true artist will appreciate the creativity behind your gift, whether it’s a whimsical trinket, new tools or an inspirational book. If you’re on the hunt for something that speaks to every artist, a book of prompts could help them explore a new medium and fall in love with their creations.

Best creative gifts for artists

Bob Ross Master Paint Set

For any studied or aspiring artist, this master set of paint materials lets you learn at your own pace from one of the world’s favorite painters, Bob Ross. The kit includes oil colors, a landscape knife, landscape brush, background brush, fan brush, script liner, DVD and instructions.

Sold by Amazon

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

Give the gift that keeps on giving with this ready-to-use 3D pen. The AC-powered pen allows the user to create endless 3D works of art from colored filaments. This tool is safe for kids and powerful enough for artists and engineers to experiment with their designs at home.

Sold by Amazon

Mini Hand and Wrist Foam Roller

Every artist needs to unwind after a long day of creative work. This mini foam roller lets artists roll out their sore wrists and hands after painting, typing, molding or crafting of any kind.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Walnut H-Frame Studio Easel

For the creator with a bit of extra room at home, this studio easel is an elegant addition to their artist workspace. Fully adjustable components and a heavy-duty beechwood construction can support a canvas up to 77 inches tall and fold flat for easy storage.

Sold by Amazon

Painter’s Palette Pendant Necklace

If you’re looking for a statement piece of jewelry for the artist in your life, this pendant necklace is a standout piece. The sterling silver painter’s palette features multiple jewels of various colors and hangs from an 18-inch silver chain.

Sold by Amazon

Rainbow Color Wheel Umbrella

This vibrant umbrella is sure to draw attention from other artists on the street. The 51-inch canopy is large enough to protect two people from inclement weather while showing off all 24 stripes of color.

Sold by Amazon

Steal Like an Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative

This book is a must-read for any philosophical artist living through today’s digital age. The book deals with the elusive art of being original when every piece of art is derived from something else.

Sold by Amazon

Set of 6 Abstract Painted Coasters

For the artist who also appreciates a cold drink, these coasters offer a practical way to add a bit of abstract art to their home. Help them protect their furniture in style. The coasters are available in four sets of painted designs.

Sold by Amazon

Paint Brush Holder for 15 Long Handle Brushes

This travel-friendly paintbrush holder can fit up to 15 long-handle brushes, perfect for a traveling painter or a student who needs to carry materials between classes. The inner holsters fold up for easy access and lay flat when closed. Choose from a variety of colors.

Sold by Amazon

WhatchamaDRAWit

This artist-friendly drawing game will get any party started with its imaginative prompts and simple rules. It’s a great way to encourage people of all ages to stretch their drawing muscles in a fun and low-stakes environment.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Art-themed Sticky Pads

This set of five handy sticky pads comes in five different designs inspired by famous artists. The self-adhesive memo pads measure 1.77 inches by 2.36 inches, so they’re small enough to carry in a pocket or set nearby on a workbench.

Sold by Amazon

ArtBin Express Rolling Storage Bag

This rolling tote makes transporting art supplies so much easier. Padded shoulder straps, side handles and wheels make it easy to maneuver. The large bottom unit is large enough to fit a sewing machine and the top organizer bag stacks on top for easy travel. In total, the rolling unit measures 18-inches by 13-inches by 30.5-inches.

Sold by Amazon

642 Tiny Things to Draw

For the inner artist who may need a bit of inspiration, this book of prompts gives a little guidance with a lot of white space for a designer of any age to enjoy. At just over 5-inches tall, this book of tiny things to draw is a refreshing activity to bring along on road trips, lunch breaks or other retreats from an otherwise busy life.

Sold by Amazon

Watercolor Paint iPhone Case

A phone case that poses as a watercolor palette would make any artist do a double-take. This iPhone case fits the iPhone X and XS models, and it comes in a soft or hard finish. All ports, buttons, cameras and phone features are accessible.

Sold by Amazon

Therapy Dough

Give the gift of stress relief with this art therapy-inspired dough. Each ball of clay releases essential oils for a calming experience as they knead their stress away. Choose from a variety of scents and colors to help rejuvenate the artist in your life.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

The Masters Brush Cleaner & Preserver

Every artist deserves quality, clean brushes. Help them clean their new brushes and refresh old ones with this powerful brush cleaner and preserver. The lemon-scented cleaning solution is non-toxic and water-soluble.

Sold by Amazon

Women in Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired the World

Share a book of inspiring female artists with an aspiring artist in your life. This fully illustrated book highlights standout female artists dating back to the 11th century and covers various artistic mediums.

Sold by Amazon

Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug

For the artist in your life who also loves their coffee morning, this magical mug is sure to brighten up their day. When you pour hot liquid into the cup, the image transforms into a Bob Ross painting. The mug is microwave safe and hand-wash only.

Sold by Amazon

