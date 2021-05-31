‘It was a big boom”: Boat explosion video shows survivor leap into water, others race to help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New video of a tragic weekend boating incident in Tennessee last weekend captured the moments after a boating explosion, showing the surviving victim jump into the water and nearby boaters race to the rescue.

Forty-nine-year-old Cristal Berggren died from the incident and her husband, David, was being treated at Tennova Medical Center.

According to investigators, the couple had just refueled and pushed off when neighbors heard an explosion so loud it shook them.

“We didn’t see the explosion, just heard it, felt it. It was a big boom,” Jonathan Eason told News 2.

Eason and his wife live across the way and raced outside where they saw smoke coming from a nearby boat.

“[The] boat was over there by the gas pump, a little bit of smoke coming out of it and I started to record it,” he explained.

His cell phone captured David jump from the boat and plunge into the water.

“This guy jumped off the back of it and a couple of wake boats came down the river.”

Officials with TWRA said his wife Cristal was thrown into the water as other boaters raced in to help and good Samaritans pulled them from the water.

“They didn’t even question if the boat was going to blow up again or another explosion they just ran in to help. A pink boat and red boat pulled up real quick and they are probably the real hero’s in this, just to help her get out of the water and the guy to,” said Eason.

He said it only took about a minute before the entire boat was up in flames.

The Berggrens are well known in the community as owners of Furniture Connection. On Monday, employees at the store were asking for prayers.

“Everybody seems to really love the family and our heart and prayers go out to them,” said Eason.

The investigation into the explosion is ongoing.