Ready 4 School Gallery: Show us your back to school photos

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) -- As New York's lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration, visiting the far-flung coffee shops and factory floors of each of the state's 62 counties for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events. Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation effective later this month, she will become the state's first female governor.

Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. The three-term Democratic governor’s decision will take effect in two weeks.