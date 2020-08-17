DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The beginning of the 2020 school year has been preceded by last-minute changes, growing health concerns and a general uncertainty about what to expect. The uneasiness is prompting more and more families to keep their students home.

“I’ve decided to take matters into my own hands,” said Catherine Czeisler.

In the spring, the health crisis forced Czeisler’s four boys, ages 6-11, to learn remotely. Three of the children rely on individualized education plans (IEP) in traditional school and the entire family struggled with a hastily assembled e-learning curriculum.

“It is impossible for one person to be monitoring all four of them at the same time with online work. So that was the big difficulty,” she explained.

When it became apparent Dublin City Schools would likely start the fall term partially or fully online, Czeisler and her husband changed their tactics and decided to try homeschooling.

“I have joined every Facebook homeschooling group I could possibly join,” Czeisler said. “Throughout the groups I see a lot of desperate moms and dads saying, ‘This is my first time. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ Of course, I’m one of them.”

Czeisler found a computer-less homeschooling curriculum suitable for her boys’ learning styles. In addition to the hands-on approach, she also explained she wanted to homeschool to limit in-person contact and spark her sons’ interest in education.

“Since we have contact with my parents who are high-risk, I hope that we all come out of it alive — number one. Number two, I hope to instill a love of learning in my kids,” she said.

Czeisler is among a growing number of parents exploring the homeschooling option during the COVID-19 health crisis.

One homeschool program is running a banner across its website to address the unprecedented volume. “Due to the very high volume of inquiries, all communication and administrative processing will take longer than normal,” Global Village School said of its near-capacity enrollment.

A popular private Facebook group and blog, Ohio Homeschooling Parents, has swelled to more than 16,000 members statewide. Its website now includes a welcome message for new “crisis/temporary” homeschoolers and a primer for how to begin the homeschooling process.

Czeisler would like to send her sons back to traditional school when it’s safe to do so, though she’s open to continuing home education if they prefer the option. She said they’re prepared to navigate unknown territory together.

“I think this is a year they’re going to remember,” she said.

You can find answers to frequently asked questions and a primer for beginning homeschooling here.

The Ohio Department of Education also includes details about requirements, eligibility and scholarships here.