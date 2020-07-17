Licking Heights Local Schools announces ‘return to school’ plan

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) – Licking Heights local schools announced a plan for its students return, early Friday morning.

Licking Heights superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner says students will have two educational options this year.

“Our reopening plan will include two different educational options, in-person and fully virtual. We are building two systems because we know not everyone will be comfortable within an in-person educational environment, “says superintendent Wagner.

The school year will be dictated by the Ohio’s COVID-19 Risk Level Guidelines. The possible changes to the educational options are listed here:

In-Person Learning: In-person learning is subject to change following Ohio’s county alert system.

– Level 1 or 2 (yellow and orange) includes in-person instruction with enhanced safety measures

– Level 3 (red) includes a hybrid instructional model. In the hybrid instructional model, we will separate our student population into two groups. The schedule for the groups is being refined, but students will alternate between small group in-person learning and an online component the other days. The parent survey results noted specific concerns related to transportation and uninterrupted food service and we are taking care to ensure access to both in our educational plan, as well as, we expect our schedule to follow students who live in the same household. This model allows students and staff much more space within the buildings to honor social distancing.

– Level 4 (purple) will result in the discontinuation of in-person learning and all students will be transitioned to the full time online model.

* Because our school district resides in two counties, the county with the highest alert level will be used to guide our educational program. This means that as of today we are preparing to open the school year in a hybrid instructional model. This is because Franklin County is classified as Level 3 (red). Also, based upon current public health information, the hybrid model looks to be our educational path for the foreseeable future.

He also says the Board of Education is working to modify the current approved calendar for 2020-2021. On the calendar, the first day of school is Wednesday, August 19, but is subject to be delayed until Monday, August 31.

“The delay in the start of the student school year will allow time to secure additional personal protective equipment and safety equipment, as well as, allow adequate professional development and preparation for our teachers and families. The potential change to the start of the first day for students likely will not change the end date of the school year,” continued superintendent Wagner.

The Licking Heights’ press release states everyone within the school is required to wear a face-covering and anyone experiencing symptoms shall follow the CDC’s quarantine guidelines.

The full plan for the school year will be released the week of July 20, but no later than August 1. Read the full release here.