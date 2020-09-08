Columbus City Schools off to a virtual start

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will virtually welcome back more than 50,000 students Tuesday.

Despite the decline in COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, the district is staying the course on its virtual learning plans.

The district has been revamping its online learning platform for months in preparation for 50,000 students starting the school year remotely.

Pre-K students in Columbus City Schools will have to wait another week before starting classes. They begin next Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The district will continue its Fuel Up free meal program while students remain learning at home. Click here for more information.

