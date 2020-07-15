Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
The Conversation
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
On Our Sleeves
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Entertainment
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M
Top Stories
35,000 new unemployment claims reported in Ohio
Man dies after being shot near Weinland Park
1-hour hold is placed on 2nd federal execution this week
Pedestrian hit and killed near Franklinton overnight
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Top Stories
Komen’s Patient Assistance Program expands
Top Stories
Full Speech: DeWine holds televised address on coronavirus pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeWine: Ohio heading toward status of Florida and Arizona, 2 states overwhelmed by COVID-19
Video
Gov. DeWine announces no new health orders during statewide address
Video
Ohio Republicans: Huge moral hazard, Democrat Party borrowed from PPP
Video
Can COVID-19 cause male infertility?
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
Heat, humidity and possibly severe storms today.
Video
Top Stories
Science from home: Acetone & Styrofoam
Video
Heat is here, humidity and storms, some strong possible, arrive Thursday
Video
Hotter today, humid with chances of storms starting tomorrow
Video
NASA rocket launched from Virginia coast visible in Central Ohio
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
NFL Draft
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Popular restaurant comes to terms with hit it will take during Memorial Tournament
Video
Top Stories
OHSAA moves forward with golf, tennis, volleyball in the fall; other sports being investigated
Video
Top Stories
Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver
Ohio State resuming voluntary workouts
Indians, other teams pressured after Redskins drop nickname
Rockets’ Westbrook has virus, as NBA bubble faces first test
Local 4 You
Red White And BOOM!
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Clear the Shelters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Music for the Movement with Say It Loud Columbus
Video
Top Stories
Local Church Committed to Community Outreach
Video
Top Stories
Should You Take an Early Retirement Package?
Video
Benefits of Virtual School with Great River Connections Academy
Video
Tax Tips for Filing by the July 15 Deadline
Video
Simple Changes to Your Kitchen Make a Big Impact on Your Space
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ready4School
Map: Find your school district's COVID-19 reopening plan
Kids don’t like masks? Bexley mom preps for potential return to school with unique DIY face cover
Video
Whitehall City Schools pushes back start date, releases hybrid learning model
Pickerington schools announce plan to reopen classes in the fall
Video
Changing name from Redskins is not in the plans for Licking County school
Video
NBC4 Jobs
More Ready4School Headlines
Olentangy Schools to offer in-person classes, distance alternatives
Video
Back to school uncertainty puts focus on technology
Video
Trump threatens to pull tax exemption for schools, colleges
Hilliard School District considers 3 options to reopen schools in the fall
Video
Dr. Birx addresses how schools can open safely, mixed messages from White House
Video
Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds
Return to schools won’t be a one-size-fits-all deal, says Fauci
Video
President Trump, First Lady discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
Video
Columbus Police disband school resource officer program with city district
Video
CCS parents split on Gov. DeWine’s guidelines to reopen schools
Video
Local News
35,000 new unemployment claims reported in Ohio
Kohl’s requires face-covering beginning July 20
Man dies after being shot near Weinland Park
Pedestrian hit and killed near Franklinton overnight
Video
City Council hears from national association for civilian oversight of law enforcement on civilian review board
Video
More Local News Headlines
U.S. & World
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
Youngstown pastor returns to loving church family after 100 days fighting COVID-19
Video
Number of laid-off workers seeking jobless aid stuck at 1.3M
In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response
‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
More U.S. & World Headlines
NBC4 Jobs
Trending on NBC4i.com
Gov. DeWine implores Ohioans to take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus
Video
Map: Find your school district's COVID-19 reopening plan
Gov. DeWine: Ohio heading toward status of Florida and Arizona, 2 states overwhelmed by COVID-19
Video
Heat, humidity and possibly severe storms today.
Video
Full Speech: DeWine holds televised address on coronavirus pandemic
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
Heat, humidity and possibly severe storms today.
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
WATCH: ‘The Conversation’ — NBC4 special on racial equality
Video
Meet Kerry Charles: Colleen Marshall’s new co-anchor returns to his hometown
Video
WATCH IT AGAIN | ‘The Conversation’: June 4 special on racial equality
Video
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa