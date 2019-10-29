LIVE: Trial of Quentin Smith

The trial has concluded for the day. Take a look at the recap videos below and check back Wednesday morning for the latest live stream.

10/29/2019 – Trial Day 2

Retired Westerville police officer Timothy Ray was the first witness called to the stand. Ray testified he covered the back of the apartment building while Morelli and Joering went to the front door.

Ray described hearing gunshots and then running around to the front of the building. Inside the apartment he says he found Joering shot and unresponsive, Morelli saying “I’m hit, I’m hit,” and Quentin Smith on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Ray says he tried to tend to Officer Morelli while keeping his gun pointed at Smith. “The defendant kept trying to move,” Ray said. “I didn’t want him to get upright because I didn’t want him to have a chance to get towards us again….I just kept telling him to stay down.”

Officer Stacy Pentecost was one of three officers who arrived a couple minutes later. “Officer Morelli was laying on the floor holding himself up by his elbow,” Pentecost said. “He looked up at us. Officer Joering was laying behind him on his side.”

10/28/2019 – Trial Day 1

In his opening statement to the jury, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien walked them through the broad strokes of what investigators and witnesses say happened that day.

​O’Brien told the jury how a fellow officer found Joering at the scene.

“Shot right here, right between the eyes in the forehead,” said O’Brien. “Officer Joering had three gunshot wounds — one right between the eyes, another here in his shoulder, and one here,” he concluded, pointing to the inside of his wrist.​

The prosecution played a number of 911 calls, including one where Smith’s wife claimed he had shot a police officer.​

O’Brien told the jury the state would prove it was Smith’s intent to kill the officers, and that he even bragged about his skill with a gun while in jail.​

Defense attorney Fredrick Benton told the jury that the day the officers were killed culminated in a moment of panic, chaos, and crisis.​

He described the same events from a different perspective and with different intent. ​The different take on the same event echoes back to ground Benton laid earlier in the day during voir dire. ​

The shooting

On February 10, 2018, Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Crosswind Drive in Westerville.

The day of the shootings, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said Joering and Morelli were fired on almost as soon as they entered the building to investigate. They returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith.

According to autopsy reports, Officer Morelli died after he was shot in the chest.

Officer Joering died from a gunshot wound to the head. He also suffered gunshot wounds to the left arm and right forearm.

Smith was arrested and charged with the murder of both officers.

In March of 2018, a Franklin County Grand Jury returned a six-count death penalty indictment against Smith.

Officer Eric Joering

Officer Eric Joering was the youngest son of Lillian and Jim Joering.

“He was the youngest of all of us,” said Beth Bradley, Joering’s cousin, “so he followed us around.”

His family said he grew up loving cars, and briefly worked in a mechanic’s shop. It was around the time he graduated from Westerville South High School in 1997, however, that he decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.

“He said ‘I want to be a policeman,’” his mother explained. “I said, ‘well go for it. Go for it. It’s wonderful. I have two brothers who are policemen. If that’s what you really want to do, go for it. We’ll help you through it.’”

Joering’s brother, Michael Joering, said he also recalls that decision.

“I remember very vividly when he decided to become a police officer,” he said. “We were really, really proud of him. He was very focused. He knew what he wanted to do.”

Joering was hired by the Westerville Police Department in 2001.

Officer Anthony Morelli

Officer Tony Morelli was a 29-year veteran of the force. He was recognized across Westerville by young and old alike. He worked as a school resource officer and could often be seen providing security at school athletic events.

“He liked being a school resource officer, he loved working with the kids,” said Officer Morelli’s wife, Linda Morelli. “He wanted to help teach the right from wrong.”

Linda Morelli described how her husband would teach students about the dangers of impaired driving.

“He liked to have them experience things. One thing he did when he was school resource officer at Blendon Middle School, he borrowed a golf cart from the schools. And he had these, we called them goggles, drunk goggles,” recalled Linda Morelli. “He would set up a course, and he had the kids put the drunk goggles on and try and drive the course, as if they were a drunk driver.”

After Officer Morelli’s death, Westerville North High School put a picture of his badge near where he stood during basketball games.

History of domestic violence reports

Incident reports released by Westerville police show officers had been to Quentin Smith’s home or had dealings with him several times since 2017. Some of those incidents were for alleged domestic violence involving a woman identified in the reports as his wife, Candace Smith.

In a Nov. 29 incident, Candace Smith, 33, went to a police station and asked about protection orders because she said she and her husband weren’t getting along and she discovered she had a sexually transmitted disease. She also told police that when she “threatens to leave Quentin, he tells her that he would kill her, their daughter, and himself,” the report said.

Candace Smith told police her husband “has a gun that he carries all of the time, and if it isn’t on him, it is close by.” Police were called to the home later that night to investigate a report of domestic violence.