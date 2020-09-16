Pass or Fail

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ready4School
The Conversation
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
On Our Sleeves
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023
Top Stories
‘Nothing left in the bucket’: Wildfire resources run thin
Vice President Mike Pence to give speech in Zanesville Wednesday evening
Deputies arrest man suspected of stealing catalytic converters
Big Ten: No public ticket sales for football
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Top Stories
Big Ten football’s coronavirus protocols, explained
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,033 new cases, 49 additional deaths
Video
Top Stories
Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage
Coronavirus pushes swimming pool construction boom
Video
Majority of Americans don’t trust Trump’s vaccine claims
Ohio launches new program to help state’s unemployed
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
A little warmer today then fall weather returns
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Huge rainmaker’ Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods
Video
Small warm-up followed by a big taste of Fall-like air ahead
Video
Fall checks in early with cooler weather and a chance of showers
Video
Autumn arrives a week early to our area, few rain chances this week
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Football Friday Nite
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
Bengals
Browns
The Big Game
NBA
Top Stories
Big Ten football’s coronavirus protocols, explained
Top Stories
1-on-1 with Herschel Walker on the Big Ten’s return to play
Video
Big Ten: No public ticket sales for football
Video
Big Ten, Ohio State Football will start October 23-24
Video
FFN Team of the Week: St. Francis DeSales
Video
Local 4 You
Hispanic Heritage Month
African American Male Wellness Walk
Stuff the Backpack
Clear the Shelters
Red White And BOOM!
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Grant Awarded to Cancer Support Community Central Ohio to Further Their Mission
Video
Top Stories
Giant Eagle Helps Us Eat Right to Fight Cancer
Video
A Culture of Giving Back at Farmers Insurance
Video
Bob Evans Farms Long Standing Relationship with Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Video
Local Doctor with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Shares Personal Passion for Cancer Support Community Central Ohio
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
NBC4 Jobs
Trending on NBC4i.com
Big Ten, Ohio State Football will start October 23-24
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 1,033 new cases, 49 additional deaths
Video
Dublin City Schools addresses human rights t-shirt photo
Video
Here are the COVID-19 health protocols for Big Ten football
Big Ten: No public ticket sales for football
Video
Today's Central OH Forecast
A little warmer today then fall weather returns
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
NBC4 to air ‘Night of Chocolate’ special, virtual Call4 to benefit Cancer Support Community
REGISTER: New Albany Lecture Series, ‘Conversations on Social Justice,’ with NBC4’s Darlene Hill
Video
Ready 4 School Gallery: Show us your back to school photos
Gallery
Stuff the Backpack virtually with NBC4 this year
Video
Hide YLEH timestamps
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa