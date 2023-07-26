COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one year, some of the greatest athletes in the world will be introduced across the Seine River for the opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris. The French capital last hosted the Olympics 100 years ago, and in the past century, almost everything about the games and the city has changed.

In 1924, just over 3,000 athletes converged in Paris to compete in 17 sports. Next summer, more than 10,000 athletes from 200 countries will come and compete in 32 sports.

With one year to go until NBC4’s coverage of the Paris Olympics gets underway, here are some things to know ahead of time including which athletes from Ohio to watch, the new sport debuting, the iconic French sporting venues, and much more.

Ohio athletes to watch

Abby Steiner (Track and field): The Dublin native has become a rising star in track & field after winning a national title and two world championship golds in 2022. Steiner will look to race individually in the 200 meters but could be part of the relay teams in Paris with legitimate gold medal chances. Her 2023 season was cut short after nationals due to an injury.

Rose Lavelle (Soccer): From Cincinnati, Lavelle is now a staple member of the U.S. women’s midfield. The 28-year-old scored for the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup final win and was part of the 2020 Olympic team that claimed bronze. She is with the women’s national team at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Hunter Armstrong (Swimming): Armstrong is from Dover and already is a decorated backstroke swimmer for Team USA. The former Buckeye won Olympic gold in Tokyo for the medley relay and won five world championship medals in 2022, two of them gold. He will be among the top contenders in the 100m backstroke and could feature on relay teams. On Tuesday, Armstrong claimed bronze in the 100m backstroke at worlds in Japan.

Adelaide Aquilla (Track and field): The 24-year-old shot putter will be looking to make her second Olympics representing Team USA and Ohio State. The Westlake native was in Tokyo and has multiple NCAA championships in the shot put.

Katie Moon (Track and field): Moon has a chance to make Olympic history in Paris as she looks to become just the second woman to win back-to-back pole vault gold medals. The 32-year-old from Lakewood and current world champion could join her sports’ greatest athlete, Yelena Isinbayeva, if she can defend her Tokyo gold in Paris.

Kyle Snyder and David Taylor (Wrestling): Former Buckeye Snyder is already one of the United States’ most decorated wrestlers and could extend his resume in Paris after winning gold in 2016 and silver in 2020. Taylor, from St. Paris, is the reigning freestyle champion in the 86kg division.

Aidan Morris (Soccer): The Columbus Crew midfielder is a strong candidate to feature on the men’s soccer team going to Paris, the first since 2008. Morris will be 22 by the time the Paris Olympics start, keeping him eligible for the under-23 squad required for men’s Olympic soccer teams.

Jason Day (Golf): The 35-year-old Australian living in Westerville could see his Olympic dreams finally come to fruition next summer. The one-time PGA Championship winner’s recent play could see him represent Australia in Paris. Day opted out of competing at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro due to Zika virus concerns.

Jordan Rzepka (Diving): The New Albany native will be looking to dive for Team USA after bursting onto the scene last year. The 21-year-old Purdue platform diver has won two national titles in platform diving.

Leverett siblings (Shooting): Buckeye twin brothers, Henry and Jack Leverett, could make their second Olympic team as pistol shooters while their sister Abbie, who also is at Ohio State as a pistol shooter, could join them as well.

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 24: Abby Steiner of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LYON, FRANCE – JULY 07: Rose Lavelle of the USA celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 28: Hunter Armstrong reacts after setting the World Record in the Men’s 50m Backstroke Final on Day Three of the Phillips 66 International Team Trials at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on April 28, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Adelaide Aquilla of the Team USA in the qualification round of the Team womens shot-put during the Athletics event on Day 7 of the Team Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 23: Wrestler Kyle Snyder poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CHIBA, JAPAN – AUGUST 05: David Morris Taylor III of Team United States celebrates his victory over Hassan Yazdanicharati of Team Iran during the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 05, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 17: Katie Nageotte of Team United States celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Aidan Morris #21 of the United States controls the ball against Serbia during the first half in the International Friendly match at BMO Stadium on January 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

US’s Jordan Rzepka competes during the men’s 1m springboard diving finals at the Duna Arena in Budapest on June 30, 2022. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

ASAKA, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Henry Turner Leverett of Team United States competes in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on August 01, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

U.S. team sports

Basketball: Once again, the U.S. will be heavily favored for gold with the men winning the last four times and the women the last seven. Paris will be the second time 3×3 basketball is featured as the women look to defend its gold from Tokyo and the men try to earn its first medal.

Soccer: 2024 will be the first time since 2008 Team USA will have both its men’s and women’s teams at the Olympics. The women’s recent World Cup dominance has not translated to the Olympics with its last gold coming in 2012. The men’s best performance was back in 1904 with a silver medal in St. Louis. Its most recent 2008 showing resulted in a group-stage elimination.

Rugby Sevens: The U.S. will have its women’s rugby sevens team in Paris as it looks to improve on its fifth (2016) and sixth (2020) place finishes at the last two Olympics. The men’s team could return to the Olympics after missing out in Tokyo.

Volleyball: Like basketball, volleyball is a second team sport that the United States could medal in all four disciplines. On the indoor side, the men will look to rebound after a disappointing showing in Tokyo while the women look to defend their gold medal and get on the podium for a fifth straight Olympics. On the beach, the men have three pairs climbing up the rankings while the women’s pair of Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes could enter Paris as favorites.

Women’s Water Polo: Team USA’s women’s water polo side has been utterly dominant with gold medals at the last three Olympic games. A fourth straight would make the USA women just the second water polo team to win at least four Olympic golds (Hungary men have won nine).

Notable top athletes

Katie Ledecky (Swimming): The 26-year-old is likely to compete in her fourth Olympics and will once again be a favorite to win multiple medals in the pool. Ledecky has 10 Olympic medals to her name, seven of them gold, and is likely to win her fourth straight gold in her most dominant event, the 800m freestyle. If Ledecky wins three more medals, she will eclipse Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres as the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history.

Noah Lyles (Track and field): Lyles has cemented himself as the best 200m men’s sprinter in the world in the last four years. The two-time world champion has a chance to become the first American man to win the 200m since 2004 after finishing third in Tokyo.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Track and field): The 23-year-old from New Jersey might be the best female athlete on the planet and could be the best athlete representing Team USA in Paris. McLaughlin-Levrone won two golds in Tokyo and has broken world records at ease in the 400m hurdles. While likely to feature on relay teams, she could also venture to the 400m dash in addition to the hurdles.

Kylian Mbappe (Soccer): The French Olympics could see the country’s biggest superstar representing the hosts in its most popular sport. Mbappe is among the best soccer players on the planet and has spoken multiple times about his desire to participate at the games. Each men’s under-23 team allows for three players above that age. Mbappe will be 25 in 2024 and could captain the French team.

Novak Djokovic (Tennis): Tennis’ best will be at the Olympics again and all eyes will be fixed on Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw. The 23-time Grand Slam champion could become the third man to win the Golden Slam, joining Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal winning all four majors and an Olympic gold. At the site of the French Open, tennis will be at the forefront during the first week of the games.

Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics): 20-year-old Sunisa Lee will try to extend America’s dominance in the individual gymnastics all-around while simultaneously make Olympic history. The last five all-around golds have been won by five different American women and Lee could be the first to win back-to-back golds. She will also be at the center for the team competition and could be joined by Simone Biles as Team USA looks to snatch back the top spot.

Basketball stars: Once again, professional basketball players will be featured on all basketball rosters in Paris. The USA men’s team will consist of NBA superstars while the women will have the best of the WNBA. Notable players to watch out for include Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for the women and possibly the Olympic debut of Stephen Curry for the men.

Other notes: French basketball star Victor Wembanyama could feature at the games, which could make the hosts a threat to the USA men’s team. PGA and LPGA players should make up the golf fields in Paris. Road cycling could include Tour de France riders, who will finish the event in Nice just five days before the Opening Ceremony.

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 23: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning silver in the Men’s 4x100m Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 31: Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses with her two Gold and two Silver medals after a giving a press conference to the media during the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 24: Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after scoring the team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern outskirts of Paris, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the winners trophy after victory against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 26: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of a 2023 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Notable Olympic venues

Stade de France: The national soccer stadium of France located just north of Paris will be the venue for all track & field events. It will also host rugby matches and the closing ceremonies. The stadium was built in 1998 and was the site of France’s World Cup win over Brazil that year.

Le Golf National: Olympic golfers will be in the Versailles zone and play at the notable Le Golf National course, which has an astounding 45 holes to play with multiple course possibilities. In Guyancourt, the course has hosted the European Tour’s Open de France since 1991 and was the home of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Roland Garros: For the second time in the last four summer Olympics, the site of a Grand Slam tennis tournament will be the site of Olympic tennis. The clay courts of Roland Garros, used for the French Open every year, will be used for all five tennis tournaments and are the first clay courts to be used for an Olympics since 1992 in Barcelona.

Palace of Versailles: The former royal residence built by King Louis XIV is one of the most popular tourist attractions on the planet. Its 2,000-acre gardens will be the site for the equestrian competitions and multiple rounds of the modern pentathlon, an event that combines swimming, fencing, shooting, running, and equestrian jumping.

Soccer venues: France is home to one of the biggest soccer leagues in the world, Ligue 1, and multiple stadiums will be host venues for the Olympic soccer tournaments. Stadiums in Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and more have recently hosted the UEFA European Championships in 2016 and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Beach Volleyball at the Eiffel Tower: A temporary 12,000-seat stadium at the foot of the Eiffel Tower will be the home of beach volleyball matches in Paris. It will be one of the most picturesque scenes of the games.

Surfing in Tahiti: 2024 will be the second year surfing is part of the Olympic program and it will be happening more than 9,000 miles away from the French capital. Surfing will happen on the shores of French Polynesia at the commune of Tai’arapu-Ouest, which is part of the island of Tahiti.

Note: These will be the first summer Olympics in eight years with full-capacity crowds after the delayed Tokyo Olympics did not allow spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 27: A view inside the stadium before training at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 18: A general view of the 9th green during Day two of the Open de France at Le Golf National on October 18, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

This photograph taken on May 30, 2021 shows an aerial view of the Roland Garros tennis complex in Paris. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP) (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 14: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Muenchen at Parc des Princes on February 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

This photo taken on March 5, 2018 in Versailles shows a view of the Royal Equestrian Acedemy taken from the Royal Chapel of the Palace of Versailles. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARIN (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – MAY 27: A general view of the Stade Velodrome during the EPCR Challenge Cup Final match between Lyon and RC Toulon at Stade Velodrome on May 27, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Paris, FRANCE: US and Brazil women teams compete in the finals 29 July 2006 in a Champ de Mars in Paris converted into a sports ground, during the beach-volley World tour. 3,000 tons of sand were used to transform the grassed area into a giant beach. In background is the Eiffel tower. AFP PHOTO PIERRE ANDRIEU (Photo credit should read PIERRE ANDRIEU/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – USA’s surfer Kai Lenny rides a wave as a big swell hits Teahupoo, on the French Polynesia island of Tahiti, on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Brian Bielmann / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by BRIAN BIELMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

New sport and new events

Of the 329 events at the 2024 Olympics, four of them will be new. The program does see a decrease compared to 2020 with baseball/softball and karate not returning for 2024. Sport climbing, which was introduced in 2020, will now have a speed event for men and women in addition to the combined events from Tokyo.

The other two new events will be in a new sport: Break dancing. Officially known as “Breaking”, its the first dancing-based sport to appear in the Summer Olympics and will have a men’s and women’s event. The sport was part of the 2018 Youth Olympics and will have dancers competing against each other with a DJ playing tracks in the background.

NBC4 Olympic schedule

The Paris games will offer the most live coverage and programming on NBC4 than any other Olympics before. With a six-hour time difference between the City of Light and Ohio’s capital, NBC4 will be showing at least nine hours of daytime coverage every day of the Olympics, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and much more.

NBC4’s primetime Olympic coverage will consist of three hours of the best highlights of the day’s competition, stories, and more. More wall-to-wall coverage of the Olympics will be available on Peacock, and NBC Universal cable channels including USA Network, CNBC, and E!.

Olympic action will begin on July 24, 2024, two days before the Opening Ceremony, with archery preliminaries and the beginning of the handball, soccer, and rugby tournaments. NBC4’s live coverage will begin on July 26 with the one-of-a-kind Opening Ceremony.