USA Gymnastics says Biles withdraws from uneven bars and vault

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from uneven bars and vault following consultation with her medical team.
According to a social media post, the gymnast goes through daily evaluations to see whether she will be fit to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete in the vault finals for the USA team.
“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” the post concluded.