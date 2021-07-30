USA Gymnastics says Biles withdraws from uneven bars and vault

Olympics
Posted: / Updated:

Coach Laurent Landi embraces Simone Biles, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TOKYO, Japan (WCMH) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from uneven bars and vault following consultation with her medical team.

According to a social media post, the gymnast goes through daily evaluations to see whether she will be fit to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey will compete in the vault finals for the USA team.

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” the post concluded.

