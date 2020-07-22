Questions, excitement surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo 202ONE summer Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — The countdown to the next summer Olympics is on, Thursday, July 23, 2020 marks one year before Tokyo “202ONE.”

A small, 15-minute ceremony without fans is scheduled for Thursday at the new national stadium to mark the date.

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have repeatedly expressed confidence the games will take place.

According to the president of the organizing committee, the delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue.

Yoshiro Mori, Tokyo 2020 President, told a reporter, “Whether the Olympics can be done or not is about whether humanity can beat the coronavirus.”

On a positive note, Mori also offered, “I don’t think this situation will last for another year.”

If everything goes as planned, NBC4’s own Matt Barnes will be one of the lucky ones heading to the games next summer. Matt recently Tweeted about the change of plans for the 2020 Olympics.

Today was the day I was supposed to be on a plane to Tokyo to cover the @Olympics. But you know, #COVID19 happened.



Let’s hope next year at this time, I’m on my way to Japan! pic.twitter.com/eQPtycXFTd — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 17, 2020

“Today was the day I was supposed to be on a plane to Tokyo to cover the @Olympics. But you know, #COVID19 happened,” his Tweet read. “Let’s hope next year at this time, I’m on my way to Japan.”

The NBC4 anchor is not letting the delay bring down his excitement for games, and tomorrow on “NBC4 Today” Matt will be sharing some Olympic surprises starting at 4 a.m.