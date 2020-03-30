Olympics postponement “the right thing to do” says Westerville native in Tokyo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Last week, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time any Olympics has been postponed.

Understandably, these are unsettling times for everyone, including those in Tokyo, who were excited about the Olympics coming to their city in a few short months.

“I think they were hoping we would reach the hump and get over it in time for the Olympics and only be a minor setback, but it’s proven to be more serious than that,” said Westerville native Trevor Jones, who has lived in Japan for three years.

Jones was expecting to volunteer at this year’s Olympics until the news of the postponement came down. But as the coronavirus spread around the world, it became obvious to those in Japan that having an event the scale of the Olympic Games and keeping everyone safe was impossible.

“I think everyone thought it was the right thing to do. There was no real talk of overreacting because we could see the news about Italy and Europe, obviously China and the U.S.,” said Jones.

While most of Jones’s friends and family in Ohio are being told to stay home due to the virus, Japan is taking a lighter approach to its citizens.

“This past weekend, Tokyo’s Governor asked everyone to minimize the time they go outside and activities and events they do, but shops are still open. Restaurants are still open,” said Jones.

With Japan approaching 2,000 cases as a country, Jones expects that to change soon as focus turns from postponing the Olympics to saving lives.

“From what I can see, it seems like most of the focus has turned to the virus and taking the proper precautions to making sure everyone will be okay. Sounds like the Olympics have been put on the back burner, so to speak,” said Jones.

The Olympics were rescheduled for July 23 to August 8, 2021.

