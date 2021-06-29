LIST: Ohio athletes on Teams USA for Tokyo Olympics

Archery
- Jacob Wukie
Basketball
- Kevin Love
Boxing
- Delante Johnson
- Oshae Jones
- Duke Ragan
Gymnastics
- Alec Yoder
Shooting
- Henry Leverett
- Jack Leverett
Soccer
- Rose Lavelle
Swimming
- Hunter Armstrong
- Zach Apple
Synchronized Swimming
- Ruby Remati
Track & Field
- Adelaide Aquilla
- Christina (Manning) Clemons
- Reggie Jagers III
- Clayton Murphy
- Katie Nageotte
Volleyball
- Max Holt
- Jordan Thompson
Wrestling
- Kyle Snyder
If an Ohio athlete competing on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics is not listed, please send the information to us at webstories@wcmh.com.