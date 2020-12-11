The Impact of COVID-19 on anxiety and depressive disorders

The prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder was approximately three times those reported in the second quarter of 2019, and prevalence of depressive disorder was approximately four times that reported in the second quarter of 2019

In this part series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; and Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children’s Hospital discuss the effects COVID 19 has had on the population of Ohio.