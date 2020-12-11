The Conversation: Suicide a growing cause of death among Black Ohioans

No one is immune. Suicide affects every walk of life. It doesn't matter the demographic. It doesn't matter their socio economic status, race, gender, religion. It happens to all kinds of people.

In the final part of this series, Dr. Josephine Ridley, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System; Dir. Lori Criss, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; Charleta B. Tavares, PrimaryOne Health; Dr. John P. Ackerman, Nationwide Children's Hospital; Vanessa & Jason Martin and Anthony J. Harrison & Anthony J. Crider discuss options for Ohioans suffering with suicidal tendencies and how to get help.