What to do when you think someone might be suicidal

While you may be able to identify and assist a loved one in crisis, you can’t possibly be expected to provide them with the unique counseling they may need. Instead, you can help by calmly, directly and sympathetically asking them about suicide and helping them connect with mental health services that are available in your community. And doing so might just save their life.

Look for the warning signs. It’s not always easy to determine if someone you care about is at immediate risk of suicide, but they may show one or more of the following warning signs:

Previous suicide attempts

Poor performance at work and/or school

Giving away prized possessions

Sudden and extreme changes in eating habits /losing or gaining weight

Comorbid mental health disorders

Withdrawal from family and/or friends

A sudden increase in positive mood (after other indicators of suicidal thoughts or long-term depression)

Sudden change in physical appearance and/or personality A feeling of disconnection from loved ones/a sense of overwhelming loneliness

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself, even in a “joking” manner

Talking about being a burden to others

Sleeping too little or too much/extreme changes in sleeping patterns

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Excessive risk-taking