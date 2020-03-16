1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
White House Easter Egg Roll canceled

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Children participate in races during the 141st Easter Egg Roll at the White House April 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Add the White House Easter Egg Roll to the list of events canceled due to coronavirus fears.

The Office of the First Lady, which hosts the event, released a statement announcing the cancelation Monday morning:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled.

“The health and safety of Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said First lady Melania Trump. “I deeply regret this cancelation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of everyone.”

