Breaking News
Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate
Closings and Delays
Oakthorpe Church

South Carolina’s governor orders law enforcement to disperse crowds at beaches

NMW-Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has directed law enforcement to clear crowds at beaches in the state.

Beaches in the Lowcountry and along the coastline have seen large crowds over the past few days despite orders to limit large gatherings and stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“To save lives, I have directed SLED and local law enforcement to disperse crowds gathered on our state’s beaches,” said Gov. McMaster in a tweet Friday afternoon.

McMaster said coastal residents should be responsible and maintain social distance while enjoying the beaches.

Meanwhile, both the Isle of Palms and Folly Beach issued emergency ordinances restricting access to the islands in an effort to limit crowds.

Residents and businesses must show ID to gain entry at checkpoints heading into the islands. Guests, like short term rentals or hotel guests, will be required to show booking confirmations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools