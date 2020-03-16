1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  28
Closings and Delays
A Plus Arts Academy Academy For Urban Scholars Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Valley Schools Cardington Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Clear Fork Local Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center First Impressions Early Learning Ctr Hilltop Preschool Knox County Career Center Licking Heights Local Schools Life Skills High School SE Mt. Vernon City Schools Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Olivedale Senior Center Perry County Senior Center Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools SourcePoint South Scioto Performance Academy

Oklahoma governor, OKC mayor face backlash after posting photos in crowded restaurants

NMW-Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt are facing backlash after posting photos inside a crowded restaurant Saturday night amid social distancing protocols for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, Governor Kevin Stitt is facing backlash after posting, then deleting, a photo of a social night out with his children.

OKC Mayor David Holt is also facing similar backlash after posting a photo and saying “Eat Local.”

While Governor Stitt has not addressed the conflict, OKC Mayor Holt says current actions are unprecedented and until community infection is proven, no further action is needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands and social distancing.

Clean your hands often

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools