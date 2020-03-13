1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Bexley City Schools Circleville City Schools Columbus College Art & Design Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Dyslexia Institutes of America East Guernsey Local Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center Fayette County Commission On Aging Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools My Computer Career - Westerville Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Reynoldsburg City Schools River Valley Local Schools South Scioto Performance Academy Teays Valley Local Schools Westfall Schools

Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

NMW-Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday, March 16th due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families, and the community.

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before March 16 will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools