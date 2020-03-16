Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: White House coronavirus task force Monday briefing Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oriental Martial Arts SourcePoint

Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far

NMW-Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself on Friday after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

He was tested immediately and the results came back Monday.

“I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba said in the video he tweeted out. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

“So now is a real time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, ok,” he went on to say in the video, which is just over two minutes long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools