Generous customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants set to close in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A very generous customer is being recognized for leaving a $2,500 tip for the staff at Coaches Bar and Grill in Columbus on Sunday.

The act of kindness came just hours after Governor DeWine announced that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

Coaches Bar and Grill wrote about the experience on Twitter and shared a photo of the receipt. The customer left the hefty tip on a bill that was only $29.75.

“When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2.500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio,” the restaurant wrote.

Our Cleveland sister station FOX 8 is hoping to hear about more stories like this one. Feel free to contact us if you know anyone doing something wonderful during this difficult time.

