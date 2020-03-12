1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Governor orders schools to take extended spring breaks starting Monday Gove. DeWine orders no mass gatherings in Ohio over 100 people
1  of  22
Closings and Delays
Bexley City Schools Circleville City Schools Columbus College Art & Design Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Dyslexia Institutes of America East Guernsey Local Schools Eastland Career Center Elgin Local Schools Fairfield Career Center Fayette County Commission On Aging Logan Elm School District Logan Hocking Local Schools Miami Trace Local Schools My Computer Career - Westerville Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Reynoldsburg City Schools South Scioto Performance Academy Teays Valley Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Wellston City Schools Westfall Schools

California’s Disneyland resort closing due to coronavirus concerns

NMW-Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WFLA) – Disneyland Resort in California says it is closing for the rest of March as coronavirus concerns grow around the globe.

Disney Parks News tweeted a statement Thursday evening saying Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close beginning the morning of Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.

Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open through Monday, March 16 so guests can make travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open.

“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” the statement said. “Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

Walt Disney World in Florida has not yet said anything about its plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools