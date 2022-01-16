Sunday, January 16 — Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Full coverage: 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Sunday Night, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

The better record in this match is clearly the Kansas City Chiefs with 12 wins and five losses. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a mixed record with nine wins, seven losses and a tie.

After two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, winning in 2020, the Chiefs are looking to repeat their success this season. The Chiefs were already on their way to the postseason after defeating the Steelers in Week 16, which made them AFC West champions for six years in a row.

The Chiefs had a bumpy start to the season losing four of their first seven games. However, a streak of eight wins brought the Chiefs back into the postseason conversation.

Star QB Patrick Mahomes is not shining as brightly as in years past, with fewer yards and more interceptions, so the team’s defense has done some heavy lifting to get to this point.

Considering this is a home game in Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs pounded the Steelers 36-10 in their last meeting things are looking good for Mahomes et al.

The Steelers have many other teams to thank for arriving in the postseason. While the Steelers did beat the Ravens narrowly 16-13 in overtime, Jacksonville helped by taking down Indianapolis. Also, on Sunday Night Football, the Chargers and Raiders kept football honest by not forcing a tie game, which would have sent both teams to the playoffs. Pittsburgh made it in, in the divisions’ final spot.

Once again, a team with a troubling start to the season was able to turn things around, thanks to a strong defense, to make it to the postseason.

If the Steelers pull off the upset over Kansas City, Pittsburgh will move on to face the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans in the divisional round while the Bengals will go to Buffalo to play the Bills.

If the Chiefs get the win, Kansas City would host the Bills and the Bengals would travel to play the Titans in Nashville.

Livestream here: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/pittsburgh-steelers-kansas-city-chiefs