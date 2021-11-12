(WCMH) — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” Week 10 matchup is between the Kansas City Chiefs and their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs will travel to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the AFC West battle. Both teams have mixed records, with the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs, who have not yet had a bye week, recording a lackluster five wins and four losses. The Raiders have five wins and three losses with a schedule that included a bye week during the NFL’s Week 8.

The 2021 season has been tumultuous off the field for the Raiders. Former Head Coach Jon Gruden resigned on Oct. 11, after “The Wall Street Journal” reported on the racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments he wrote in work-related emails during his career. Gruden left the team with six years still left on his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders. After Gruden’s departure, special teams coach Rich Bisaccia became the interim head coach.

Then on Nov. 2, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, was involved in a car crash that killed a woman. Ruggs is now facing multiple felony counts for his involvement. The 22-year-old Ruggs was let go from the team hours after the deadly collision and faces up to 46 years in prison.

To fill the void left by Ruggs abrupt departure, the team signed 34-year-old DeSean Jackson, who has spent 14 years in the NFL. Most recently, Jackson played for the Rams where he rushed for a total of 221 yards and scored one touchdown over six games this season.

The Chiefs long-standing winning legacy in the AFC West appears to be slipping. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s MVP two years ago, but this season he is ranked 28th in quarterback rating, 29th in completion percentage and 31st in yards per attempt. The team also leads the NFL in turnovers, with 19 during the season.

This game could be the Chiefs last chance to make it to the playoffs. The team’s schedule will only become more difficult with winning teams filling the remaining slots this season.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.