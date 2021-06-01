Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden to commemorate 100 years since Tulsa Race Massacre; Former basketball player donating kidney to coach

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-President Joe Biden will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma today to commemorate 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.

As we get the upper hand on the COVID-19 virus, doctors worldwide can now concentrate on the long-term side effects. Some COVID survivors report tinnitus as a long-term side effect of the virus.

A former basketball player will donate her kidney to her coach in July.

Many students picked up new hobbies and interests as they were learning virtually during the past year, but few can say they built a backyard roller coaster, like a Virginia student.

A little girl treated at Albany Medical Center in New York used social media to connect but felt pain of another kind from online bullies. Her family and friends made sure kindness prevailed.

On the last day of school, an Arkansas elementary school student received a surprise from his peers that he will never forget.

