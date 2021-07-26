Newsfeed Now: Potential typhoon latest challenge for Tokyo Olympics; Engineers develop 3D printer for bone reconstruction

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Team USA continues to rack up medals as the Olympics are in full swing all eyes are on the water in more ways than one. A typhoon arriving Tuesday in Tokyo is forecasted to disrupt at least some parts of the games. Officials say potential weather has already postponed rowing events to later in the week.

See more information on this story on NewsNation Now

A California family is vowing never to fly Southwest Airlines again after they had to exit a flight because their 3-year-old son would not wear a mask.

See the full story on KRON4

The school year will start back soon and questions remain of what the classroom will look like for students around the country and for New York City schools, as 1 million children are expected to return to the classroom.

See the full story on PIX 11

When kids sit down to eat lunch, they might not go straight for the fruits and vegetables on their plate. But a recent report from an Illinois University might have a solution for that.

See the full story on WCIA 3 News

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they’re still pushing to try to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal done and key lawmakers involved in the negotiations say they think they are close to reaching a deal.

A little boy in Ohio who has been battling a rare form of cancer for the past year and a half was granted a very special wish of becoming a firefighter for a day.

See the full story on FOX 8 News

Accidents that could mean an amputation can now be prevented with 3D technology developed by Duke University engineers that can rebuild bone.

See the full story on CBS 17

A kitten has a new home thanks to a North Carolina police officer going above and beyond to save it.

See the full story on ABC 8News – WRIC