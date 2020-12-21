Newsfeed Now: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipping out, Congress agrees on stimulus bill

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the U.S. left a distribution center Sunday, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The trucks left the Memphis-area factory with the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health. The much-needed shots are expected to be given starting Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

CAN PLASMA HELP BEFORE COVID-19 SYMPTOMS SET IN? For months, there’s been talking about convalescent plasma and using immune-boosting antibodies taken from a donor who has recovered from COVID-19 and given to a patient still suffering with the infection. Many hospitalized patients have received the treatment – but can it help those before symptoms set in? Now, there’s a nationwide push to put plasma to the test.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: The 2020 holiday travel season continues, but what will that actually look like during a pandemic for Christmas and New Years? According to the latest numbers from AAA, we know that three quarters of Americans say they plan to stay home.

STIMULUS DEAL REACHED: Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday an agreement had been reached by congressional leaders of both parties on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill.

The package, expected to draw votes in Congress on Monday, would establish temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

12-YEAR-OLD GIRL FIGHTS OFF INTRUDER: A young girl, home alone, kept her cool while fighting off an intruder in Woodland, California.

SEE THE ‘CHRISTMAS STAR’ TONIGHT: Jupiter and Saturn are about to appear closer in the sky than they have in hundreds of years.

The two planets will be so close that they will appear to be touching, separated by one-fifth the diameter of a full moon on Monday.

