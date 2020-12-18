Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Caregivers who were among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday say they are feeling good one day later.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — Congress is planning to work through the weekend on the next round of coronavirus relief, but some wonder if the latest round of direct payments is enough.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

MANTUA RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – Dramatic body camera video shows officers saving 66-year-old Larry Magnum and his dog’s life after falling through the ice in Box Elder county.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Each year, countless people lose their lives while swimming in the Gulf. One Bay County teenager says one life is too many, leading him to create Lifebokx, a life-saving kit that he hopes will one day be a staple along he beach.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

NEW ORLEANS– Sister Mary Lou Specha and Sister Julie Marsh run the Hotel Hope shelter, and right now they have hope in their hearts for a Mardi Gras celebration of sorts.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — An electrical contractor in Jamestown decks out his house with 13,000 pixels sequenced to music, creating elaborate displays all around his home and yard.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE