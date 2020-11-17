Newsfeed Now: Feds prepare for mass COVID-19 vaccinations; AR officer saves 2 people, dog from fire

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – With two pharmaceutical companies announcing in the last week that their COVID-19 vaccines in development are at least 90% effective, the federal government is preparing to get the shots out and people to buy-in.

MARCH MADNESS GAMES IN INDIANAPOLIS?: The NCAA is making plans to hold every game of its 68-team basketball tournament in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

The NCAA had originally planned to hold the earlier-round games of March Madness at 13 different sites for 2021. However, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee decided it would be “very difficult” to hold those games in different regions during the pandemic, the NCAA said in a release on Monday.

The committee is now in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to host the tournament during coordinated dates in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated as the host site for the 2021 Final Four.

BOY SCOUT BUILDS SCATTERING GARDEN FOR VETERANS CEMETERY: After planning, organizing, and building since early this year, 15-year-old Dale Tibbitts finally finished his Eagle Scout project.

Now the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene has its own scattering garden to accommodate veterans and their families.

ARK. OFFICER RUNS INTO BURNING HOME: Shocking video shows the moments a Conway Police officer rushed into a burning house to save the people inside.

Officer Carson Howard is being hailed as a hero after helping two people and their dog make it out safely.

