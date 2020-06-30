Couple draws guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

ST. LOUIS — A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis Sunday as a group marched toward the mayor’s home Sunday. It came as they demanded her resignation after she publicly read the names and addresses of several residents who supported defunding the police department.

No charges were brought against the couple. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a trespassing and assault 4th/ intimidation case against the unknown people in the crowd.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it got a call for help from a home on Portland Place in the Central West End. The residents said they were on their property when they heard a loud commotion coming from the street.

The police report states the homeowners went to investigate the commotion and they observed a large group of subjects forcefully breaking an iron gate. The gate was marked signs saying “No Trespassing” and “Private Street”.

The report goes on to say that once the crowd was through the gate, the homeowners told the group they were on a private street and were trespassing and told them to leave.

Police say the group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to the homeowners. The homeowners told police when they saw armed people in the crowd, they then armed themselves and called police.

A social media video showed the couple standing outside of their large home in the Central West End neighborhood. The video shows the couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them.

Protesters were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released a statement Monday about the incident.

Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in regards to events over weekend: pic.twitter.com/KqqFHIvL9Q — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) June 29, 2020

Demands for Krewson to step down came after a Friday Facebook live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn’t “intend to cause distress.”

The names and letters are considered public records but Krewson’s actions received heavy backlash.

An online petition calling for Krewson’s resignation had about more than 43,000 signatures as of early Monday.

Information from Associated Press was used in this story