COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission and discounted Zoombezi Bay admission to military families next week.

July 2 through July 10, free admission to the zoo and discounted Zoombezi Bay tickets is offered to all who are serving and have served and their immediate family – spouse/domestic partner and kids living in the household.

The Zoombezi Bay price of admission has been discounted from $42.99 to $31.99 per adult, and $36.99 to $29.99 per child and senior.

Military personnel should bring their ID and veterans must show proof of service to receive free entry.

Parking is $10 per vehicle. View more details here.