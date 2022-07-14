COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All types of dogs are at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, from old and feeble dogs to the young and outgoing.
One of those dogs available for adoption is timid. Zara is a 2-year-old pit mix with distinctive markings. She is mainly brown in color with white highlights, including on her feet, and she looks like she’s wearing socks.
When she’s out of her room, she is gentle on a leash and ready to explore. Be sure to approach her gently. She really wants to make sure that you are going to have her best interests in mind.
Once she warms up to you, Zara is all about playing and will certainly keep up with a person who runs. She came to the shelter as a stray in the middle of May.
There are always different types of dogs to adopt or foster at the FCDS, which is perfect for matching a dog with your family.
Here are some more, alongside Zara, ready to find their new home:
ZARA
Date In Shelter: 5/18/2022
Age: 2 Years, 1 Month, 1 Week
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 40 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)
PRINGLE
Date In Shelter: 7/7/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 1 Year, 6 Months, 3 Weeks
Weight: 50.2 lbs
Primary Color: Grey
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Housebroken
Crate-Trained
Shelter Favorite
No Cats
Recommend Kids 8+
(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)
TAFFY
Date In Shelter: 5/3/2022
Age: 2 Years, 2 Months
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 42.8 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Brown
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Spayed Female
OK with Dogs
Recommend Kids 12+
(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)
JAGGER
Date In Shelter: 6/18/2022
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Age: 2 Years, 3 Months, 2 Weeks
Weight: 51 Ibs
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
FOSTER ANIMAL
Sex: Neutered Male
OK with Dogs
Shelter Favorite
(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)
DODGER FOTS
Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022
Age: 6 Months, 2 Weeks
Breed: Pit Bull Mix
Weight: 47 Ibs
Size: Medium
Primary Color: Tan
Secondary Color: White
Sex: Male
Goofball
Puppy Love
(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)