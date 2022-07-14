COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All types of dogs are at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, from old and feeble dogs to the young and outgoing.

One of those dogs available for adoption is timid. Zara is a 2-year-old pit mix with distinctive markings. She is mainly brown in color with white highlights, including on her feet, and she looks like she’s wearing socks.

When she’s out of her room, she is gentle on a leash and ready to explore. Be sure to approach her gently. She really wants to make sure that you are going to have her best interests in mind.

Once she warms up to you, Zara is all about playing and will certainly keep up with a person who runs. She came to the shelter as a stray in the middle of May.

There are always different types of dogs to adopt or foster at the FCDS, which is perfect for matching a dog with your family.

Here are some more, alongside Zara, ready to find their new home:

ZARA Date In Shelter: 5/18/2022

Age: 2 Years, 1 Month, 1 Week

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 40 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)

PRINGLE Date In Shelter: 7/7/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 1 Year, 6 Months, 3 Weeks

Weight: 50.2 lbs

Primary Color: Grey

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Housebroken

Crate-Trained

Shelter Favorite

No Cats

Recommend Kids 8+

(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)

TAFFY Date In Shelter: 5/3/2022

Age: 2 Years, 2 Months

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 42.8 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Brown

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

OK with Dogs

Recommend Kids 12+

(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)

JAGGER Date In Shelter: 6/18/2022

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Age: 2 Years, 3 Months, 2 Weeks

Weight: 51 Ibs

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Neutered Male

OK with Dogs

Shelter Favorite

(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)

DODGER FOTS Date In Shelter: 5/12/2022

Age: 6 Months, 2 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 47 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Male

Goofball

Puppy Love

(NBC4 Photo/Tony Mirones)