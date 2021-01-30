Zanesville bar cited by liquor control

ZANESVILLE (WCMH) – The Blue Front Café on Linden Ave. in Zanesville has received a citation from Liquor Control for allegedly violating COVID-19 health orders.

Agents say they entered the main bar area at 9:40 p.m. Friday and observed some 35 patrons crowded around the bar “shoulder-to-shoulder.” In addition to no social distancing measures, agents say they saw few face masks on staff or patrons.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, such as fines and the suspension of liquor permits.

The Ohio Investigative Unit are responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Since 2020, they have performed safety checks for compliance with COVID-19 directives.

